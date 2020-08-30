Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, days after the Black Panther star died of colon cancer at the age of 43. To celebrate Boseman's legacy, VMAs host Keke Palmer announced at the start of the show that the event would be dedicated to his memory.

Palmer said that Boseman was "a true hero not just on-screen" and added, "His impact lives forever."

Later in the broadcast, the MTV VMAs revisited a memorable moment from the 2018 VMAs when Boseman was an honoree at the event, winning Best Hero for his work in the MCU standalone film; the actor decided to give his Moon Person trophy to James Shaw Jr., a "real-life hero" who saved lives by fighting off an active shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

RIP Chadwick Boseman.



Tonight's #VMAs is dedicated to him. — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Boseman died on Friday, Aug. 29 after four years of treatment for colon cancer. His family announced his death in a statement posted to social media, which has since become the most-liked Twitter post of all time. His loss has inspired countless tributes from Hollywood, including from other veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with whom he worked.