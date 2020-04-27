With festivals around the world canceled, movie theaters closed indefinitely, and blockbusters delayed, YouTube is doing its part to bring the film festival circuit to people at home by launching We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a free 10-day digital fest which will feature programming curated by 20 film festivals, including many which were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating in the digital festival will be the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival.

The global event, which will stream on YouTube's dedicated We Are One channel, is set to run from Friday, May 29 until Sunday, June 7, just in time to bring some excitement to your summer. While the slate hasn't been unveiled yet, the programming will include feature and short films, documentaries, music, comedy, and panel discussions.

While the festival will remain free (and without ads) to viewers, people will be encouraged to donate to the World Health Organization.

YouTube previously joined the chorus of companies providing new social distancing content by announcing a star-studded slate of original content specifically made for people who are stuck at home amid the pandemic. YouTube's film festival event also follows Amazon Prime Video's partnership with the SXSW Film Festival to stream the titles that weren't highlighted at the event as a result of the shutdown.