YouTube is doubling down on entertaining you during COVID-19. Like so many networks and streaming platforms, production on YouTube's original content was halted when social distancing began. To make up for it, the company has now commissioned a whole star-studded slate of programming that will be shot remotely. This is YouTube, after all, a platform popularized by vloggers who make videos in their own homes all the time, so maybe it's not not all that surprising to see them pivoting to this.

As part of YouTube's #WithMe campaign, the shows will be informational and targeted specifically at people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to educate the audience and teach them how to keep busy while quarantined. Did we mention they're going to feature a lot of celebrities? Karlie Kloss, Janelle Monáe, Ken Jeong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Bill Nye are just a few of the stars who YouTube's enlisted to the join the cause.

The programming will start launching as soon as Saturday, April 25. Get a look at what you can expect to see below.

The Creator Games Presented By MrBeast (Premieres Saturday, April 25)

The live event will be hosted by YouTuber MrBeast as he challenges stars to go head to head in a series of games that they'll participate in from the comfort of their own homes.

Stay Home With: Yungblud (Premieres Monday, April 27)

Every week, catch up with the British musician Yungblood as he attempts to write new songs and shoot a music video while quarantined in Los Angeles with his manager, videographer and two bandmates.

Move #WithMe (Premieres Wednesday, April 29)

Do you wish you were taking more dance breaks in quarantine? Choreographer Matt Steffanina has you covered with this global dance event.

Stream #WithMe (Premieres Thursday, April 30)

If you're a fan of British YouTube stars, this one's for you. In this livestream, creators will share how they're dealing with being homebound, and viewers will be encouraged to donate to NHS Charities Together.

Celebrity Substitute (Premieres Thursday, May 7)

What if school but famous people? If you've ever wanted to learn how to code from Karlie Kloss, or get a biology lesson from Ken Jeong, you're in luck. If that's not enough, Janelle Monáe, Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, and Terry Crews will also be teaching you how to do things.

The Secret Life of Lele Pons (Premieres Tuesday, May 19)

Influencer Lele Pons will share what it's like living with Tourette syndrome and OCD in this five-part series.

BookTube: Read #WithMe (Premieres Thursday, May 21)

The special episode of YouTube's monthly book club series features authors like John Grisham, James Patterson, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Nicholas Sparks sharing their reading recommendations. In another June episode, authors including Dr. Vivek Murthy, Lori Gottlieb, and Haemin Sunim will discuss anxiety, mental health, and give self-care advice.

Create Together #WithMe (Premieres in May)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts this series about people collaborating creatively online to produce family friendly projects like short films, documentaries, music videos, and more.

Locked Down (Premieres in May)

If you'd prefer something more in the fictional realm, this scripted show about a group of bored teens trying to uncover a mystery involving one of their neighbors could be for you.

Untitled Juanpa and Luisito Project (Premieres in May)

Juanpa Zurita and Luisito Communica, Latin America's top YouTube creators, will bring viewers stories from around the globe about how people are coping with the reality of COVID-19.