[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of YOU. Read at your own risk!]

As the poster promised, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) did indeed meet his match in YOU Season 2, but the woman who held up a mirror to his worst ways probably wasn't the one fans expected her to be. If you still haven't finished bingeing the new season of the now-Netflix original, look away!

Twists await you, and you will want to see them unspoiled.

If you're still reading past this line, well, don't say we didn't warn you.

YOU Co-Creator Sera Gamble Knows What Needs to Happen to Joe

Although Candace (Ambyr Childers) did put up a considerable fight in her mission to prove who Joe was and what he did to her and others, her efforts were thwarted when Joe's new girlfriend Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) turned out to be a fellow murderer-in-waiting and took a broken bottle to Candace's neck. If that wasn't enough savagery, we then learned that Love — yes, the same warm-smiled wonder that seemed too kind to hurt a fly — had definitely done this before. It was Love who knifed Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) after finding her in Joe's glass cage — she later told Joe she did it to protect him — and her murder history started long before that when she offed the au pair who'd had an inappropriate relationship with the then-under-aged Forty (James Scully). And now she's about to have a baby with Joe! Y-i-i-kes.

You might think Joe would be delighted to hear that the supposed love of his life was just as dark and deadly as him and now carrying their child, but he was surprisingly bummed by the revelations. He'd put a lot of his eggs in the Love-will-make-me-a-better-person basket, and the news that she was just as weird and wrecked as him put some cracks in that dream (plus, per usual, he expects the ladies in his life to live up to his obsessive image of their perfection, and tends to lose it when they do not).

Naturally, the news that Love's harmless disposition was a ruse resulted in a firestorm of reactions on social media, so we rounded up some of the most stunned responses to the real Love Quinn twist below.

The reveal in the last episode took me by surprise and I feel slightly stupid for not even thinking of it. #YouNetflix — Taylah ✨ (@taylahbjayde) December 26, 2019

WHAT A TWIST! #YOUSEASON2 was PERFECT! tho i wish Ellie stayed with joe and love — I love you Camila Cabello (@TaySwiftLilPeep) December 26, 2019

Omfg the biggest plot twist ever. I am gagged 😱 can't wait for next season #YOUSEASON2 — dreepy dreepy (@doseofdorcas) December 26, 2019

he met his match with love 🤣 her ass crazy too #YouNetflix — 🎀Princess Meshaa🎀 (@lifeofmeshaa) December 26, 2019

In addition to all the jaw droppage afoot, some fans are also already cooking up theories about who that lady beyond the fence might just be, and, yeah, we're already ready for Season 3.

I think that was his mom at the end. That's why they kept showing all of those flashbacks building up to the moment he found her & remember he never said she was dead when Love asked him where she was. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/WRt9SMY4uZ — spamlikely (@Trillinnn) December 26, 2019

YOU Season 2 is available on Netflix.