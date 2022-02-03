Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Paramount Network announced Thursday that Yellowstone has officially been renewed for Season 5, TVLine reports. The fourth season of the neo-Western, which follows the Dutton family, wrapped up earlier this year. The news hardly came as a surprise, considering the show's popularity and the fact that the Season 4 finale ended with a bang that left us on the edge of our seats wanting more. TVLine also shared that Kathryn Kelly and Jen Landon have been upped to series regulars for the next season.

The cast of Yellowstone was recently recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Outstanding Drama Ensemble, which is one of the two top prizes that SAG hands out. Twenty-one actors from the show are included in the nomination, including series star Kevin Costner, all the Dutton children, and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also guest-stars on the show. The 28th SAG Awards will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about what went down in Yellowstone Season 4, how you can catch up, and how to watch the prequel, 1883.

Release Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It was simulcast on TV Land, CMT, Pop TV, and their respective websites for anyone with a cable subscription. Right now, Yellowstone Season 4 is not streaming anywhere, but it is expected to land on Peacock in the near future.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock.

Trailer

Check out the final trailer for Season 4.

Cast

There are plenty of new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Bird Box) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) portrays Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Yellowstone Spin-Offs

If you need more Duttons in your life, Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is rolling out new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sam Elliott-centered Western.