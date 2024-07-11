Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons Is Almost 60% Ahead of Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We get it—you're not alone in your impatience. The hit Western series Yellowstone won't return with Season 5 Part 2 until November 10, 2024, after a staggering 17-month hiatus since the first half ended in January 2023. This delay is mostly due to the writers strike and actors strike, but there have also been plenty of speculation about the show's star, Kevin Costner, who has announced he won't be returning for the second half of Season 5. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the finale though, especially since Season 5 will officially be the last chapter of what has become one of the most beloved television series of our time.

Lucky for us, we found a way to get us a little satiated as we wait for November. Amazon is holding an impressive early Prime Day deal on a box set of Yellowstone's first four seasons at 58% off, dropping the original $73 price down to just $31. Got your attention, haven't we?

Yellowstone Box Set Amazon/Paramount

While this isn't the only DVD deal we've seen ahead of Prime Day (which will be hosted on July 16 and July 17, by the way), this is certainly one of the best. We've seen other impressive deals on Studio Ghibli DVDs, but nothing that's going as much as to take almost 60% off.

In this set, buyers will receive 17 discs total, spanning the first four seasons of the legendary tale of the Dutton family and their ranch, Yellowstone. The series goes through numerous conflicts, both personal and professional, involving Yellowstone and their neighbors, the Broken Ranch Indian reservation, as well as newer-to-town land developers.

Because this set only contains the first four seasons, you shouldn't expect the first half of the fifth to come in this box set. You're just going to have to wait for the show to finish before owning the whole thing. For the time being, this deal is a hard one to pass up for true Yellowstone fans.

Get yours now and save almost 60% ahead of Prime Day.

