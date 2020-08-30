[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the midseason finale of Wynonna Earp. Read at your own risk!]

It's once again time to say a (temporary) farewell to Purgatory. Wynonna Earp wrapped up the first half of its fourth season with Sunday's bittersweet episode, "Holy War (Part Two)." The hour found Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) retrieving Peacemaker from a convent of demon nuns with the help of Rosita (Tamara Duarte), who turned out to be the scorned woman from the painting, while Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Jeremy (Varun Saranga), and Nedley (Greg Lawson) worked to break the spell Mam Clanton (Paula Bourdreau) placed on Nicole (Katherine Barrell) by killing her, putting her soul into a frog, putting her soul back in her body, and then resurrecting her. (Man, is this show wonderfully weird.)

After rescuing Rosita from Steve Gulch — where she had been trapped for months since the magic rainbow rocks she was standing on were the only reason she hadn't poofed away like the other revenants when the Earp Curse was broken — Wynonna brought Rosita to the Sanctuary of the Scorned Woman, where Rosita was horrified to learn she was being traded for Peacemaker. Or at least that was the plan. Instead, the nuns demanded that Rosita and Wynonna fight to the death. Although Rosita had previously pointed out to Wynonna that her survival didn't have to come on the back of betraying other women (an argument Wynonna disappointingly brushed off), the two women went after each other before eventually coming to their senses and teaming up.

Together, they managed to get to the armory and, after a rousing speech, Peacemaker finally showed itself to Wynonna, and she got her precious gun back. This moment should have felt like a victory, but Wynonna's insistence on clinging to this identity of being a demon killer felt far from heroic. Although, having Peacemaker back does have its perks; Wynonna used the gun to kill the nuns' leader, Madea, which broke the spell she had over the other revenants, who were grateful to have their free will back. With nowhere else to go and having shared history with some of the other demons, Rosita decided to stay at the convent, but not before sharing an important piece of information with Wynonna: the Clantons were the ones who were interested in buying Wynonna and Doc's (Tim Rozon) daughter, Alice, when Rosita had kidnapped the infant. Armed with another reason to begrudge Mam and her clan, Wynonna returned to Purgatory where, unbeknownst to her, the blood feud with the Clantons was already at risk of claiming more lives before she even had the chance to do damage of her own.

As Waverly, Jeremy, and Nedley were finishing up the spell to resurrect Nicole, Mam sent Reaper Billy (Billy Bryk) to kill Waverly as punishment for Nicole trying to get out of their deal. (Which was, in case you forgot, that Mam would help Waverly, Doc, and Wynonna get out of the Garden of Eden in exchange for her life.) This attempted assassination caused some pretty extreme problems with the exorcism, since Nicole's spirit escaped the frog while protecting Waverly from Reaper Billy. Running out of time to save Nicole, Waverly went to Mam Clanton's alone and used her angel powers to melt her brain and kill the witch, thus severing the connection between Mam and Nicole and saving Nicole's life.

Shortly afterwards, Wynonna and Sheriff Clayborn (Ty Olsson) showed up at the scene, and the latter was understandably pissed at Waverly for murdering his mother — particularly given that he and Doc had just struck a deal to try and convince their friends to end this centuries' old war. Doc arrived just in time to prevent a recreation of what went down between the Clantons and Earps at the O.K. Corral — or so he thought. Once again, Doc sincerely promised Clayborn that they could still put the past behind them and end this cycle of killing, and Clayborn stood down, with the two men walking away to discuss how to move forward. But Wynonna exploited Clayborn's trust and dishonored Doc's peace offering by fatally shooting the sheriff in the back, a move that Wynonna claimed was about her family's long-term survival but looked frighteningly like cold-blooded murder.

Back at the homestead, Doc confronted Wynonna about killing Clayborn, but she had no regrets about what she did. Wynonna tried to appeal to Doc by saying that they're perfect for each other because they're both all busted up inside, but he rebuked her, declaring that he doesn't want to be that person anymore. As the WyDoc relationship fractured once again, WayHaught finally got their moment, though. After 18 long months, their interrupted proposal got a redo when both Waverly and Nicole decided to propose to each other in front of their friends and family. The beautiful and much deserved moment of happiness for Waverly and Nicole was underscored by Wynonna's grief and loneliness, as the former Earp heir held back tears and locked eyes with an equally heartbroken Doc, who only stood across the room from Wynonna but already felt miles away.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 will return to Syfy in 2021. Previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.