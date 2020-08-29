I don't know how we got here so quickly, but Sunday marks the midseason finale of Season 4 of Wynonna Earp, Syfy's best show about a wisecracking demon-slayer who just so happens to be the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp. And fans are in for a treat as Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) attempt to recover Peacemaker, while Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Jeremy (Varun Saranga), and Nedley (Greg Lawson) attempt to save Nicole (Kat Barrell) from the Clantons' curse.

Although the fan-favorite supernatural series won't return for the second half of its season until 2021, there are a number of shows like Wynonna Earp that will help you pass the time until its back on TV. Our list features several must-see shows that follow fierce heroines and have plenty of humor. One of them even has an exceptionally good-looking gunslinger. So check out the list below and get watching.

Warrior Nun

Watch it on: Netflix

Warrior Nun

We already told you that if you liked Wynonna Earp you'd like Warrior Nun, but we'll recap the highlights for you now. Like Wynonna Earp, Warrior Nun features a confident and competent heroine — Alba Baptista's Ava — who tracks down demons on Earth, this time as part of a secret order of nuns (but not like the nuns in this season of Wynonna Earp!). Ava, who has been given a second chance at life after an angel's halo embedded in her back revives her, refuses to cede her power, and resists those who try to put her in a box. Who does that sound like, I wonder? Also, as an added bonus, Warrior Nun also doesn't take itself too seriously and, like Wynonna Earp, features a number of memorable supporting characters. You really can't go wrong with this one!





Lost Girl

Watch it on: Amazon Prime (to buy)

Lost Girl

Before she was leading Wynonna Earp, showrunner Emily Andras was lending her special brand of magic to the supernatural series Lost Girl as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4. Exploring the world of the Fae, Lost Girl follows the adventures of a bisexual succubus named Bo (Anna Silk) as she learns to control her potentially deadly powers. There are a number of things Wynonna fans will love about Lost Girl, including the strong friendship between Bo and and her best friend, Kenzi (Ksenia Solo), with whom she opens a private investigation business, as well as the list of cool supernatural beings who fill out the rest of the cast, including a wolf-shapeshifter (Kris Holden-Ried), a siren (K.C. Collins), a Blood Sage (Rick Howland), and even a valkyrie (Rachel Skarsten). And if you love WayHaught, you might just find yourself interested in Bo's relationship with Lauren (Zoie Palmer). Just saying.





Justified

Watch it on: Hulu

Justified

You won't find literal demons or monsters in Justified, but if you're looking for another exemplary Western, you can't go wrong. Plus, the show has many memorable villains and a sly sense of humor, which I know for a fact is something Wynonna Earp fans enjoy. The show, which ran for six seasons on FX, stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a modern day gunslinger who could go toe-to-toe with Doc Holliday, as he returns home to the crime-ridden hollers of Eastern Kentucky. It's there that he faces off against a number of local criminals and miscreants, but it's his feud with the quick-witted and clever outlaw Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) that makes the show one of the best around.





Veronica Mars

Watch it on: Hulu

Veronica Mars

Wynonna obviously fights for her family, but she also fights for the people who can't fight for themselves. That sums up the theme of Veronica Mars, an early 2000s neo-noir starring Kristen Bell as a teenage private eye in a sunny SoCal town divided along class lines. Like Wynonna, Veronica has a sparkling wit and can accomplish anything she puts her mind to. Unlike Wynonna, Veronica is largely on her own except for her dad, Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni), who used to be the sheriff but now runs a private detective business. Although there is a case-of-the-week format, the show is known for its overarching season-long mysteries, with the first season, which finds Veronica investigating the murder of her best friend, Lily Kane (Amanda Seyfried), being one of the best single seasons of television ever made. After you finish the first three seasons, be sure to follow them up with the crowdfunded feature film and Season 4, which was released on Hulu in 2019.





Van Helsing

Watch it on: Netflix

Van Helsing

This one seems like a no brainer: Van Helsing is one of Wynonna Earp's Syfy contemporaries and it was similarly inspired by a series of comics. But while Wynonna is the descendent of Wyatt Earp, Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton) is the descendent of famed vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic future after the world has been blanketed in ash that has blocked out the sun, an event that has allowed vampires to rise up and take over. Vanessa is humanity's last shred of hope, as her blood allows her to turn vampires into humans. Naturally, they don't take too kindly to that.





Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch it on: Hulu

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Without Buffy the Vampire Slayer paving the way for butt-kicking heroines armed with comebacks sharper than any weapon, it's possible that shows like Wynonna Earp might not exist. And although you've probably seen the WB-turned-UPN show already if you're a fan of Wynonna, just in case you haven't, the series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenage vampire slayer living on a Hellmouth, a supernatural hotspot that attracts all kinds of creatures. Like Wynonna, Buffy has a small but loyal family made up of a handful of close friends who regularly help her save the day, and on occasion, the world. The series, which ran for seven seasons, subverts trope after trope as Buffy stakes her way through high school, and later college. When it debuted, the show changed the pop culture landscape forever, and it influenced a number of shows that followed in its wake.





What We Do in the Shadows

Watch it on: Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows

Wynonna's sense of humor is one of the greatest things about the show, and if you're looking for another supernatural show with an excellent sense of humor, we very highly recommend the Emmy-nominated FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows. A follow-up to the cult film of the same name, the show follows three vampires living on Staten Island (Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Matt Berry) with a human familiar (Harvey Guillen) and an energy vampire (Mark Proksch), which is a vampire that intentionally drains a person's emotional energy and feeds off it rather than drinking blood. The half-hour comedy subsists largely on vampire gags and jokes stemming from the fact the vamps don't understand the modern world or technology, but thanks to the excellent comedic talent both in front of and behind the camera (Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are executive producers), the show is one of the funniest around.





Sweet/Vicious

Watch it on: Amazon Prime (to buy)

Sweet/Vicious

Wynonna Earp and Sweet/Vicious have one very important thing in common: an empowering feminist spirit. The show, which ran for one season on MTV, stars Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden as Jules and Ophelia, two young women who deliver vigilante justice to accused rapists on their college campus when the system fails victims of sexual assault. The series, which was created by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, gives voice to survivors of sexual violence, and it handles the topic with sensitivity and care. However, it doesn't do so at the expense of comedy; the show is as funny as it is poignant. And by highlighting the systemic shortcomings of institutions that have procedures in place to protect victims but rarely do, the series gives a big middle finger to patriarchal society, which has fostered misogyny, sexism, and bigotry. Wynonna Earp would approve.

Wynonna Earp will return for the second half of Season 4 in 2021.