Wynonna Earp Is Back in These Exclusive Character Portraits From the Final Episodes

Purgatory has never looked hotter. TV Guide can exclusively reveal these new character portraits for the second half of Wynonna Earp's fourth season, which will be the show's final season. The cult favorite series returns Friday at 10/9c on Syfy with the first of its final six episodes.

Wynonna Earp's midseason finale ended on a bittersweet note for our favorite couples: Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) finally got the happy proposal they'd been waiting for, but we left Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) on the outs after Wynonna went against his wishes to kill Clayborn (Ty Olsson). From the new portraits, there's no mistaking which couple is engaged and which has a rocky road ahead. At least Wynonna is spiraling in style.

The final episodes promise plenty of drama both in and out of these relationships, as Waverly and Nicole celebrate their engagement and Wynonna channels her pain into hunting all the time. And it wouldn't be Wynonna Earp if more supernatural threats weren't coming for Purgatory.

Check out the new portraits from the final episodes of Wynonna Earp below.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 returns Friday at 10/9c on Syfy.

Tim Rozon and Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp Kit Lam (NBCUniversal)