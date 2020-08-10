MacGruber is coming back to life yet again! Star Will Forte is reviving his classic Saturday Night Live character for a TV series on new streaming service Peacock. NBCUniversal announced a pickup of eight half-hour episodes on Monday.

MacGruber, a delightfully deranged parody of MacGyver, began on SNL in 2007 and got the feature film treatment in 2010. The movie was not successful at the box office but has become a cult classic in the decade since it was released. The creative team behind the movie will reassemble for the series, with Forte writing and executive-producing alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone. Taccone will direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David will also serve as executive producers.

Here's how Peacock describes the action-comedy series: "After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil... may be lurking within."

MacGruber is the first TV series based on an SNL character. (MacGruber was also the last movie based on an SNL character.)

On Monday, Peacock also announced that Sara Bareilles will star in a new comedy series produced by Tina Fey, a slew of castings for Ed Helms-led sitcom Rutherford Falls, and a late-night block featuring shows from Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin.