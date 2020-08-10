If you're still mourning the end of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Peacock has some very good news for you. The NBCUniversal streaming platform announced on Monday that Sara Bareilles has been tapped to star in Girls5eva, a new comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

Girls5eva centers around a one-hit wonder '90s girl group, appropriately called Girls5eva, who reunite years later after their song is sampled by a young rapper. Bareilles will play Dawn, a member of the group who now manages her family's Italian restaurant in Queens and reluctantly gets the band back together only to find it might be exactly what she needs in her life.

"It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever," Bareilles said in a statement. "I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart."

Will Forte's SNL Character MacGruber Is Getting His Own Spin-Off at Peacock

NBCUniversal also announced casting for another comedy, Rutherford Falls, which comes from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas. Helms will star alongside Schitt's Creek alum Dustin Milligan, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, and Jesse Leigh.

Rutherford Falls, which has a very timely premise, is set in a small upstate New York town that borders a Native American reservation, which gets turned upside down when town namesake, Nathan Rutherfold (Helms), fights the moving of a historical statue. Milligan will play a reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the town, while Schmieding will play Nathan's best friend. Greyeyes will play the CEO of his tribe's mid-level casino, and Leigh will star as Nathan's outspoken teenage intern and executive assistant.

Peacock also made a host of other programming announcements, including a Will Forte-starring MacGruber series, and a late-night block with shows from Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin.