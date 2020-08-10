Peacock is jumping into the late-night fray with Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin leading their line up, the new NBCUniveral streaming service announced on Monday.

Amber Ruffin, formerly a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers who is well known for her appearances in a recurring segment called "Jokes Seth Can't Tell," will anchor The Amber Ruffin Show, which was picked up for nine episodes airing weekly starting in September. Each episode will be a half hour and packed full of sketches, songs and jokes — meaning that you'll get all the comedy you're used to seeing from a topical late-night show, without the fat (aka celebrity vacation stories).

"Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!" Ruffin said in a statement. "We can't wait to write jokes about this terrible time we call now!"

Larry Wilmore's show is currently untitled but will also launch September, and its 11 episodes — which will air weekly — will run through the election. Wilmore, a seasoned comedian, writer, and showrunner, is best known for his first late-night show on Comedy Central called The Nightly Show, which he anchored. His Peacock series is set to have a similar vibe; Wilmore promises in-depth discussions with high profile guests on everything from pop culture to politics.

"I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock," Wilmore said. "Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation."

