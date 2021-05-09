Every season The Masked Singer has a contestant whose performances are consistently so emotional and so beautiful that they bring the judges to tears, and Black Swan has done that on more than one occasion throughout season five of the Fox reality competition. But who is the woman responsible for those tearful reactions?

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger have gone down a few routes as they tried to narrow down the identity of this masked celebrity, who obviously has to be a professional singer. Those runs and that vocal control could NOT come from an amateur...or could they?

Read on to revisit the biggest clues about Black Swan's identity (so far), including the judges' best guesses and our own (entirely certain) guess.

The clues so far:

+ Black Swan has covered a monster

+ She was hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist, but it came at a steep price

+ She was once trapped in a castle but a faithful flock flew to her rescue and set her free

+ Doing the show is far out of her comfort zone, and she's been nervous

+ The hardest decision of her life involved letting a person go, then later flying back into each other's lives

+ Her childhood crush was D'Angelo

+ She was once so worried about her appearance so she sent out audition tapes without her face

+ She recently hit a major milestone and decided it was time to take a major leap

+ A glass unicorn to commemorate one of her best friends, an incredible singer who passed away and taught her how to be herself

+ She grew up with a single mom in a one-bedroom apartment, but when she became successful she bought her mom a house

+ Her favorite food is Goldfish crackers, which was her and her mom's favorite snack as a kid

+ She's a huge fan of Mariah Carey and she can't believe she has surpassed one of her records

+ Imagery includes a wanted poster advertising a reward (with "award" in red), a chess piece (a bishop if you want to get specific), a diamond ring, a red square, a dangling pocket watch with the number 5 on it, an X, scales, a rowboat, a globe, a nickel, a penny, three 10s, a backpack with the word "Montana," skydiving, a cat, "spot," a dinosaur, a record player, lawn gnomes, a glass slipper, a stuffed animal with the note "I'm late," an umbrella, a drawing of a little pony, a science molecule, a photo of New Hampshire, and soda



The judges' guesses: The guesses for this singer have been absolutely wild, but after plenty of actor/musician guesses (Anya Taylor Joy from The Queen's Gambit, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson, Emily Osment from Hannah Montana, Victoria Justice, Brenda Song, someone from Fifth Harmony), the judges have realized this is more of a musician than an actor and have guessed Kesha, Demi Lovato, Becky G, and finally JoJo. Though they are still dropping plenty of other names, including Christina Milian and Mandy Moore.

Our guesses: It took a second, but once we heard her lower register it was clear that this is none other than "Get Out (Leave)" singer Jojo. Here's why: She was notoriously trapped in a bad record deal, she just turned 30 (a major milestone), she's covered T Pain's "Can't Believe It" (aka season one winner Monster), she was born and raised in New England, and she turned down a role in Hannah Montana.

It's probably: Didn't you read our reasons above? It's Jojo.

Black Swan, The Masked Singer Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.