The fourth season of The Masked Singer introduced its very first group costume, with Clint and Lisa Black nestled together in the gorgeous Snow Owls costume, but season five has expanded on that in the most mind-blowing way with the Russian Dolls. Initially just a giant rolling matryoshka doll, the first performance by the secret celeb singer(s) revealed that there are definitely at least two people involved in this costume. Subsequent performances have seen even more dolls on stage, leading judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger to wonder exactly how many celebrities are in the Russian Dolls costume, anyway?

Their guesses have varied throughout the weeks of the Fox reality competition's fifth season, but as the finals approach they seem to have focused their guesses on the right track. We have some guesses of our own, though — well, to be honest, it's just one guess and we're 100% positive it's correct — so let's revisit all of the clues relating to the Russian Dolls' identity, the judges' best guesses, and who the Internet (and we) think it could be.

The clues so far:

+ A Russian doll can sometimes have 15 replicas of itself

+ They come from the "Misfitz" toy store (spelled that way on purpose), but they came onto the scene during a time when they were surrounded by manufactured things (and they were not)

+ A hat with the number 29 in Roman numerals

+ One of the members had a traumatic accident, but they came out the other side stronger

+ They've performed everywhere from softball fields to pizza restaurants, even for the president, and spend a lot of time on the road

+ A shirt that reads "What goes around...comes around"

+ There have been times where they've thought people had given up on them, but they practiced and sold out one of the world's most prestigious venues

+ Growing up, they were laughed at sometimes because of the way they looked, but they've embraced not being cool

+ They've gotten a blessing from the king herself

+ A Warhol-esque painting where the colors "pop," like them

+ Their favorite food is red jelly beans

+ Various imagery includes a cardboard box labeled "office," a wheel of a ship, a pitcher of milk, a sign reading "Garden State Highway," one reading "coming to a country near you" with a cowboy hat, breadsticks, a mobile of a solar system, a banjo, a letterman jacket with an M, blocks spelling HELP, the Statue of Liberty, a "Made in Milwaukee" shipping container, Indiana Ave., the subway, a dime and a nickel, a dove, a wok, a locket, and tea cups that read "eat," "pray," and "?."



The judges' guesses: Lady A, Sugarland, the Jonas Brothers, Hanson

Our guesses: Y'all, it's Hanson. Anyone who has listened to literally any Hanson song they've put out after "MMMBop" (a single that went Platinum when they were literal children) would recognize those voices and brotherly harmonies anywhere. By the way, to point out just a couple of the clues that lead to this answer even if their voices weren't instantly identifiable: The Walk (a.k.a. "wok") is the name of one of their albums (and a charity event they've been doing for years), they have 15 children between them, they've been performing music together for 29 years, "Misfitz" ends in "I, T, Z" (a.k.a. Isaac, Taylor, and Zac), and Zac was in a traumatic motorcycle accident. And let's not even get started on the weird media coverage of their long hair (again, they were actual children at the time).

It's probably: Are you listening? It's Hanson!

Russian Doll, The Masked Singer Fox

