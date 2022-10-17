Where to Watch The Paranormal Activity Movies This Halloween

If you're brave enough to submit yourself to the Paranormal Activity horror movies, Halloween is definitely the season to do it. The films have everything you could want in a scary movie - supernatural scares, demons, ouija boards, and overall unexplained terrors that will haunt your dreams (if not more).

In the film that got it all started, Paranormal Activity, young couple Katie and Micah move into a new house in San Diego, but Katie is worried she's being haunted by a demon. Micah sets up a camera every night to see what's really going on in their sleep, and the results are terrifying. That's what happens when you go against your psychic's advice of leaving the demon-purging to the pros.

The first film was released by Paramount in 2009 after becoming a success at an independent festival two years prior. Due to its home movie-style footage, the film only cost $15,000 to make and banked close to $193 million at the international box offices. It's estimated to be the most profitable film ever in terms of return on investment.

The success of the first film prompted a chain of sequels, including Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, and Paranormal Activity 4, followed by the spinoffs The Marked Ones, The Ghost Dimension, and Next of Kin, making a total of seven movies so far. An eighth installment is scheduled to come out next year in 2023.

Here's how to watch all of them this Halloween 2022.

Is Paranormal Activity available to stream?

Yes, every movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise is available to stream online. Some are included with streaming service memberships, while other installments are available only to buy or rent. Unfortunately, if you'd like to start from the beginning of the series, you'll have to rent ($3 or $4) or buy each movie from your favorite VOD site, like Amazon Prime Video.

Paranormal Activity, Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension are all available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, while Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones is included with a Prime membership.

But if you're a subscriber to Paramount+, then you'll have access to some of the movies from later in the franchise, including the Paramount+ original Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and the Paramount+ original documentary Paranormal Activity: Unknown Dimension, which looks at the film franchise and gives viewers behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the films.