For over 50 years, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang has been a staple this time of year with its Halloween-themed special It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The 1966 holiday classic features everyone's favorite underdog, Charlie Brown, as he celebrates trick-or-treating with his friends, all while Linus spends the night in the pumpkin patch waiting for the supposed legend that is The Great Pumpkin.

What Santa Claus is to Christmas, The Great Pumpkin is to Halloween. According to Linus, the mythical creature rises up out of the most sincere pumpkin patch on Halloween night to fly through the air and deliver candy to all the girls and boys. Whether we can confirm this legend or not, there's one thing we are sure about: we'll be keeping the generations-old tradition alive of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this October.

As Lucy knows, TV Guide is the best source when it comes to knowing how to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Here's all the ways to see the special in 2022.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

More Halloween recommendations:

Is It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown streaming?

Absolutely! Unlike Charlie Brown trick or treating, you're in luck this Halloween season since the special is available to stream on Apple TV+. Apple bought rights to the Peanuts specials two years ago, making them available on the streaming service with a subscription.



When is It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown airing on TV?



As mentioned above, Apple TV+ owns the rights to the Peanuts specials, which is great news for streaming but not so great for those wanting to watch on cable TV. With the rights lying with Apple, there are no airings of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on cable TV. However, last year Apple made a deal with PBS to air the spooky special on PBS Kids. We'll update this post if that happens again in 2022.