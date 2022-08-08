Where to Watch Grease in Memory of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John, Grease Paramount Pictures/CBS via Getty Images

Dame Olivia Newton-John, the beloved singer and actress who was one of the world's biggest stars in the '70s and '80s, died on Aug. 8 at 73. Her death was announced in a Facebook post from her husband, John Easterling.

Newton-John had an incredibly successful career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she sold over 100 million records and had nearly 40 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, including her era-defining 1981 hit "Physical," which spent 10 weeks at No. 1, the longest run of any song of the '80s. But the thing she's most remembered for is her starring role in the 1978 film version of the musical Grease. She played Sandy Olsson, the goody two-shoes transfer student from Australia who falls in love with greaser bad boy Danny Zuko (John Travolta).

Grease is a lasting cultural staple thanks in large part to Newton-John's performance on songs like "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and her duet with Travolta, "You're the One That I Want."

You may want to remember Newton-John by watching Grease again, so you can see her as she was, in her iconic black outfit with her blonde hair teased to the heavens. Here's where you can watch Grease online or on a streaming service.

Where to stream Grease

Grease is available to stream on Paramount+. It's not available to stream on Netflix or any other subscription streaming service.



Where to rent or buy Grease



If you don't have a subscription to Paramount+, your best bet is to rent or buy the movie via Amazon Prime Video. It can rented for $3.99 or purchased for $13.99.