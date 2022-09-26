Where to Watch Get Out in 2022

If you're looking for the perfect psychological horror movie to scare yourself with this season, look no further than Get Out. In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele — previously best known for his sketch comedy series Key & Peele — uses the horror genre to deliver a scathing take on racial injustice that's thought-provoking, often bitterly funny, and absolutely terrifying.

While some horror movies paper over lackluster writing with mindless shock value, Get Out has a riveting storyline you can't turn away from, with unexpected twists all the way down to the very last scene. It premiered in 2017 and was a success at the box office as well as among critics (it has an 85 on Metacritic). It won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director. It's arguably the most influential film of the past half-decade, inspiring dozens of other social issue horror movies.

In the film, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) heads upstate with his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to meet her family for the first time. As a Black man, he's a little nervous about what her white family will think of their interracial relationship. When they arrive, things feel off right away for Chris, and things only get worse as he undergoes an impromptu late-night therapy session with Rose's psychiatrist mother Missy (Catherine Keener) — you'll never be able to hear a teacup and spoon the same way. Chris keeps making more and more disturbing discoveries until it all unravels to reveal the unimaginable truth.

Halloween is the perfect time to watch or rewatch Get Out since there's a chill in the air, the nights are getting darker, and everything is automatically 10 times spookier in October. Here's where to find the Jordan Peele staple in 2022.

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Universal Pictures

More Halloween recommendations:



Is Get Out streaming?



Get Out is not currently in any streaming service library, but it is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more.



When is Get Out airing on TV?



For the first time, Get Out will make its debut on Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" schedule. You'll be able to catch the movie on the Freeform channel twice this month.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, Oct 10 at 1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT

