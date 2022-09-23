Where to Watch Beetlejuice in 2022

No one does comically macabre like Tim Burton, and the director's 1988 supernatural dark comedy Beetlejuice has become a must-watch movie every Halloween season.

Michael Keaton is unforgettable as the titular mayhem-causing ghoul, which has been the inspiration for many a Halloween costume with his signature black and white suit. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are fun as a couple who die in a car accident and end up haunting their house. After the house is purchased by a new family, they hire Beetlejuice to drive the interlopers out, which of course does not go according to plan. And Winona Ryder plays morbid teenager Lydia in the role that launched her to stardom at the young age of 15. Ryder went on to star in another of Burton's twisted creations, Edward Scissorhands, alongside Johnny Depp just a few years later.

Whether you're looking to catch Beetlejuice on cable or stream it at your own convenience, we know all the ways to get juiced this Halloween.

Beetlejuice Warner Bros.

Is Beetlejuice streaming?

You can currently stream Beetlejuice on Peacock. The film is also available to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.



When is Beetlejuice airing on TV?

If you're looking to watch Beetlejuice on cable TV, the best way to do it is during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" festivities. Here are all the air times ahead for this year's lineup.

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT

Friday, Oct. 15 at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT