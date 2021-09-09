What's New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More in September 2021

Join or Sign In
September is upon us, and it is one of the ripest months of the year when it comes to streaming options. Not only do you have new and returning fall shows coming back to the schedule (Hulu will be a go-to destination in the third and fourth weeks of the month), but streamers like Netflix and Disney+ are also getting a jump on spooky season with Halloween-themed viewing options for all ages and horror tolerances.
HBO Max is offering more premium movie options, and Mortal Kombat returns to the service in September. There are also a couple of high-profile shows premiering on HBO in September, including Scenes from a Marriage, a steamy miniseries starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.
Plus, if you're looking for some great free programming options, make sure to check out what's on IMDb TV and Tubi for September.
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in September below.
Sept. 1
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Sept. 15
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes weekly)
Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Sept. 19
Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom
Sept. 1
50/50 (2011)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Anaconda (1997)
Angel Unchained (1970)
The Apparition (2012)
At the Earth's Core (1976)
Blue City (1986)
Bull Durham (1988)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Cannon for Cordoba (1970)
Cellar Dweller (1988)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Crazy Heart (2009)
The Dunwich Horror (1970)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
El Dorado (1967)
Election (1999)
Exterminator 2 (1984)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca (1997)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
The Glass House (2001)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
Internal Affairs (1990)
The Interview (2014)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Just Between Friends (1986)
The Killer Elite (1975)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Last Castle (2001)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Mexican (2001)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
Miss You Already (2015)
Mommy (2015)
Mosquito Squadron (1970)
Mr. North (1988)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Nixon (1995)
Office Space (1999)
The Omen (1976)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
The Possession (2012)
Priest (2011)
Raising Arizona (1987)
The Ring (2002)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Secret Admirer (1985)
Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Solace (2016)
Stephen King's It (1990)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
The Tenant (1976)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Under Fire (1983)
Vantage Point (2008)
Volcano (1997)
The Wedding Plan (2016)
The Wrestler (2008)
The X-Files (1998)
Sept. 2
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Death in Texas (2021)
The Unthinkable (2021)
Sept. 3
The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Bolden (2019)
Undine (2021)
Sept. 4
Flower (2017)
Sept. 8
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
La La Land (2016)
Sept. 10
The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Sept. 11
High Ground (2021)
Sept. 13
Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Colette (2018)
Sept. 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A (Vice)
Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Sept. 16
The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
Sept. 18
Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
Sept. 20
Grown Ups (2010)
Sept. 21
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 22
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Sept. 23
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)
Funhouse (2021)
Sept. 24
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)
An American Haunting (2006)
Sept. 25
Gemini (2018)
Sept. 27
Bob's Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Sept. 28
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
Home Run (2013)
Sept. 29
La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)
Minor Premise (2021)
Sept. 1
Movies
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
21 Grams (2003)
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Can't Hardly Wait (2017)
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)]
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Open Range (2003)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Soul Food (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
The Alamo (2004)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Best Man (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Descent (2006)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
The Omen (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Traffic (2000)
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Series
A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Sept. 3
Movies
Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Sept. 10
Movies
The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
Sept. 12
Movies
Desperado (1995)
Sept. 17
Movies
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women's Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Series
Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Sept. 24
Series
Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4
Sept. 1
Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Tall End Of Trauma"
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Hijacked Pack"
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), "4 episodes"
Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 106 "The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip"
Marvel Studios Legends - "The Ten Rings"
Monsters at Work - Episode 110 "It's Laughter They're After"
Turner & Hooch - Episode 107 "To Serve and Pawtect"
What If...? - Episode 104
Sept. 2
Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere
Sept. 3
Dark Phoenix
Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
Tomorrowland
Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Sept. 8
Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
Disney's Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Premiere - Episode 101
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 107
Turner & Hooch - Episode 108
What If...? - Episode 105
Sept. 10
Disney Far Away From Raven's Home
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Twenty Something (Short) - Premiere
Sept. 15
Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (S2)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 108
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102
Turner & Hooch - Episode 109
What If...? - Episode 106
Sept. 17
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Nona (Short) - Premiere
Sept. 22
Dog: Impossible (S2)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 109
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103
Turner & Hooch - Episode 110
What If...? - Episode 107
Sept. 24
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story (Premiere)
Sept. 29
Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
Disney Junior Ready for Preschool (S1)
Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
Great Barrier Reef (S1)
The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 110
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104
Turner & Hooch - Episode 111
What If...? - Episode 108
Sept. 1
A Hijacking (HBO)
The Animal (HBO)
Army of Darkness (HBO)
The Benchwarmers (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary) (HBO)
The Cell 2 (HBO)
Cloverfield (HBO)
Dead Again (HBO)
Deck the Halls (HBO)
Detour (HBO)
Drinking Buddies (HBO)
Epic Movie (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon (HBO)
The Evil Dead (HBO)
Evil Dead 2 (HBO)
Flawless (HBO)
The Forgotten (HBO)
Fun Size (HBO)
The Gallows (HBO)
The Good German (HBO)
The Good Heart (HBO)
The Goonies
Green Lantern
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Impostor (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo (HBO)
King Kong (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lady in the Water (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis
Mr. Nobody (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days (HBO)
Nanny McPhee (HBO)
Oblivion (HBO)
On the Town
Ouija: Origin of Evil (HBO)
Paulie (HBO)
The Poet of Havana (HBO)
Prime (HBO)
Prince Avalanche (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional (HBO)
Rent (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden (HBO)
Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (HBO)
Severance (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same
Taken 2 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo (HBO)
That's Entertainment!
That's Entertainment! II
That's Entertainment! III
Transformers (HBO)
Undisputed (HBO)
Vanilla Sky (HBO)
View from the Top (HBO)
What They Had (HBO)
What Women Want (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour (HBO)
Sept. 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City (Max Original Special Premiere)
Sept. 3
Amaraica (HBO)
At Last
Bittu
Coffee Shop Names
Liberty Kid
Sept. 4
News of the World (HBO)
Sept. 8
Nasciturus
Sept. 9
Mad Max: Fury Road
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Max Original Reunion Special)
Mortal Kombat (HBO)
Sept. 10
Elliott from Earth: Season 1
Malignant (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)
Sept. 11
Ben 10: Season 4C
Sept. 12
Scenes from a Marriage: Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I'm Sorry
Little Ellen (Max Original Series Premiere)
Sept. 15
A La Calle
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
Sept. 16
Tig n' Seek: Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Sept. 17
Apple & Onion: Season 2B
Cry Macho (Warner Bros. Film Premiere) El Cuartito (HBO)
Superman & Lois: Season 1
Sept. 18
The People v. The Klan
Sept. 20
Total Dramarama
Sept. 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Sept. 23
Ahir Shah: Dots (Max Original Special Premiere)
Doom Patrol: Season 3 Premiere (Max Original)
Sept. 25
Promising Young Woman (HBO)
Sept. 26
Nuclear Family (Documentary Series Premiere) (HBO)
Sept. 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest): Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Sept. 29
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men): Series Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 30
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Season 2 Premiere (Max Original)
Ten-Year-Old Tom: Series Premiere (Max Original)
Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO)
The Way Down (Max Original Series Premiere)
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (Max Original Series Premiere)
TV SERIES
September 1
Banacek S1-2
McCloud S1-7
McMillan & Wife S1-6
New Tricks S1-12
The Return of Sam McCloud
The Rockford Files S1-6
September 10
Pretty Hard Cases- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
September 15
Weeds S1-8
MOVIES
September 1
12 Rounds
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
American Hustle
Begin Again
Biutiful
Bring It on Again
Cedar Rapids
Clue
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Escape Plan
Exodus: Gods and Kings
How to Be a Latin Lover
Interrogation
Killers (2010)
L.A. Confidential
Marley & Me
Monster Family
Mortdecai
Mystery Men
Need for Speed
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious
People Like Us
Robin Hood
Spy Who Dumped Me
Super Troopers 2
The Artist
The House Bunny
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
The Walk
This Means War
Undercover Brother
Victor Frankenstein
What's Your Number?
September 14
Searching (2018)
September 16
As Above, So Below
September 25
Despicable Me 2
September 27
Sorry to Bother You
Sept. 1
Abduction (2011)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Cop Out (2010)
Daredevil (2003)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
First Kill (2017)
Man on Fire (2004)
The Brave One (2007)
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Troy (2004)
The Marine (2006)
Addicted (2014)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Frankie & Alice (2010)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
King's Ransom (2005)
South Central (1992)
Soul Plane (2004)
Traffik (2018)
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Mortedcai (2015)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Cast Away (2000)
Cloud Atlas (2012)
El Chicano (2018)
La Bamba (1987)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Pale Rider (1985)
Step Up (2006)
Southpaw (2015)
The Kitchen (2019)
The Family That Preys (2008)
Wargames (1983)
Zodiac (2007)
Candyman (1992)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
House of Wax (2005)
Jeepers Creepers (2004)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
Orphan (2009)
Rest Stop (2006)
Valentine (2001)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Anpanman Movies (2021)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Little Giants (1994)
Kangaroo Jack (2003)
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Bleeding Steel (2017)
Freedomland (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Most Wanted (1997)
Signs (1999)
The Number 23 (2007)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Village (2004)
Zoom (2006)
TV Series
Alcatraz (2012)
Almost Human (2013)
Dallas (2021)
La Femme Nikita (1997)
Sept. 5
Diavlo (2020)
Mara (2018)
Sept. 12
Burn it All (2021)
Sept. 16
Paddington (2014)
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Sept. 1
About a Boy (2002)*
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Assassin (2013)
American Heist (2015)*
American Pie (1999)*
American Pie 2 (2001)*
American Wedding (2003)*
An American Werewolf in London (1981)*
Angels & Demons (2009)*
Any Given Sunday (1999)*
Baby Mama (2008)*
Beetlejuice (1988)*
The Best Man (1999)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Blade (1998)*
Breakin' All the Rules (2004)
Child's Play (1988)*
Conan the Barbarian (2011)*
Coneheads (1993)
The Croods (2013)*
Criminal (2016)*
The Da Vinci Code (2006)*
The Deer Hunter (1978)*
Don Verdean (2015)*
Draft Day (2014)
Dragonheart (1996)*
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)*
Enemy of the State (1998)
The Express (2008)*
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)*
The Fourth Kind (2009)*
Friday Night Lights (2004)*
Get Him to the Greek (2010)*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gods of Egypt (2016)*
The Help (2011)
Hotel Rwanda (2004)
The Interview (2014)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)*
Kick-Ass 2 (2013)
Knocked Up (2007)*
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)*
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)*
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Let Me In (2010)*
MacGruber (2010)*
Mallrats (1995)
Marauders (2016)
The Mask of Zoro (1998)
The Mustang (2019)*
Notting Hill (1999)
One True Thing (1998)*
Ouija (2014)
Out of Africa (1985)*
Out of Sight (1998)
Parenthood (1989)*
Phantasm II (1988)
The Social Network (2006)
Soul Food (1997)
Soul Plane (2004)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
United 93 (2006)
Wedding Crashers (2005)*
World Trade Center (2006)
The World's End (2013)
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Sept. 2
A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
TrollsTopia, Season 4
Sept. 3
Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Sept. 6
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
Sept. 7
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
Snapped, Season 28
Sept. 8
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
Sept. 9
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 10
Focus (2015)*
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 12
Turbo (2013)*
Sept. 13
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
Sept. 15
American Dreamers (2016)
Boys of Summer (2010)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Curse of the Werewolf (1961)
Dr. Cyclops (1940)
Dracula's Daughter (1931)
The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943)
The Healer (2018)
The Invisible Man Returns (1940)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Invisible Man's Revenge (1940)
The Invisible Woman (1940)
It Came From Outer Space (1953)
Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)
Men in Black (1997)*
Men in Black II (2002)*
My Son (2021)*
The Mummy (1932)
The Mummy's Curse (1944)
The Mummy's Ghost (1944)
The Mummy's Hand (1940)
The Mummy's Tomb (1942)
Night Monster (1942)
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Phantom of the Opera (1962)
Son of Dracula (1943)
Son of Frankenstein (1939)
Werewolf in London (1935)
Sept. 16
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 20
Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Sept. 21
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Sept. 22
New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
Sept. 23
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original))*
Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
Sept. 24
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
Sept. 25
Despicable Me (2010)*
1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
Sept. 26
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
Sept. 29
La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
Sept. 30
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth's Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon for Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob's Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
Punk'd (Season 1)
Sept. 3
Bolden
The J Team
Sept. 4
Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Sept. 7
Inside the NFL
Sept. 8
Blue's Clues (Seasons 5-6)
Blue's Clues & You (Season 1)
The Casagrandes (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
Sept. 10
Kacey Musgraves' Star-Crossed: The Film
Transporter 3
Sept. 15
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures (Season 1)
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Global Guts (Season 1)
How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Sunny Day (Season 2)
Sept. 16
The Harper House (Season Premiere)
Sept. 22
Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
Cousins For Life (Season 1)
Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
RBUK (Season 1)
Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
Ink Master (Season 12)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Sept. 24
An American Haunting
Sept. 28
Home Run
Sept. 29
Air Warriors (Season 7)
An American Aristocrat's Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)