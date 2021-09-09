What's New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More in September 2021

September is upon us, and it is one of the ripest months of the year when it comes to streaming options. Not only do you have new and returning fall shows coming back to the schedule (Hulu will be a go-to destination in the third and fourth weeks of the month), but streamers like Netflix and Disney+ are also getting a jump on spooky season with Halloween-themed viewing options for all ages and horror tolerances.

HBO Max is offering more premium movie options, and Mortal Kombat returns to the service in September. There are also a couple of high-profile shows premiering on HBO in September, including Scenes from a Marriage, a steamy miniseries starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

Plus, if you're looking for some great free programming options, make sure to check out what's on IMDb TV and Tubi for September.

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in September below.