These Are the Best TV Shows to Watch on Hulu in September

There are so many shows returning (and premiering) this September it's almost hard to keep track of 'em all. So far this month, over on Hulu, there's been an eclectic mix of premieres, like FX on Hulu's DC Comics adaptation Y: The Last Man, which is about a world (mostly) without cis men, B.J. Novak's new anthology series The Premise, which is about being a person living in the regular 21st Century, and Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows, which is about vampires who live together.

Still to come this month is the Season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is just as much about the mafia as it is about Christopher Meloni's butt, and lands on Hulu the day after they air on TV.

The Best Shows on Hulu in September

The D'Amelio Show

Season 1 available Sept. 3

Have you ever watched Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's TikToks on your phone and thought, "I want this, but bigger and longer"? I have great news for you! The Gen Z-beloved sisters are getting their own reality show, all about their struggle to be normal young people amid their rise to fame. Is this actually interesting or in poor taste? I guess we'll find out. And to everyone who just read all of this and thought, "I have no idea what any of these words mean," to you I say: Don't even worry about it, buddy.



What We Do in the Shadows

Season 3 premiere Sept. 3

I am so happy to be typing these words: What We Do in the Shadows is back! Things ended dramatically at the end of Season 2, with everyone finding out that group punching bag Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a skilled vampire hunter, but things seem to be looking up as Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) take over as leaders of the Vampiric Council. Fingers crossed this somehow means we'll get another appearance from Laszlo's denim-wearing alter ego, Jackie Daytona.



Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Season 2 premiere Sept. 8

This show is all about the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan back in the early '90s in New York, and the second season continues to delve into how RZA (Ashton Sanders) brought them all together to form one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.



Y: The Last Man

Three-episode series premiere Sept. 13

Have you reached your limit on post-apocalyptic dramas yet? Let us pitch you one more, in the form of this adaptation of the DC Comics series of the same name, which is set in a world where all people with a Y chromosome are tragically and mysteriously wiped — aside from one guy and his pet monkey. This premise for this sounds both terrifying and silly, which is exactly how I like my TV.



The Premise

Series premiere Sept. 16

B.J. Novak is coming back to TV — not for an Office reboot focused on Ryan (no one should ever do that), but for this anthology series about "the issues of the modern era," which he created. Yes, those issues are the ones you're probably thinking of: gun control, racism, social media, and more, which admittedly sounds kind of tiring, but it has a star-studded cast that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Jon Bernthal, and more.



Law & Order: Organized Crime

Season 2 premiere Sept. 24

Organized Crime, the Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) centric spin-off of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, was such a mondo hit that it's coming back for its second season just a few months after its first wrapped up. There's not much to know about this season yet, other than the fact that Dylan McDermott's mob boss Richard Wheatley will be back to continue his face-off with Stabler, but we have a wish list that mostly includes more Stabler and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) crossover action.



