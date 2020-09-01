Fall is typically the most exciting time of the year for broadcast TV, as networks launch new shows and kick off fresh seasons of returning favorites starting in September. Due to production shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, fall TV — at least on broadcast networks — is looking much more scaled down this year. But streaming services are still forging ahead, and there's an onslaught of original movies and shows, plus exciting new library acquisitions, heading to Amazon Prime Video this month. 

Amazon is making a strong case it should be your streaming service of choice this month thanks to exciting additions like The Boys Season 2. The superhero series will return on Thursday, Sept. 4 with new episodes and exciting new characters, like Shawn Ashmore's Lamplighter. But if you're looking for something a little more serious, you should mark your calendars for the Sept. 18 premiere of All In: The Fight for Democracy. The Stacey Abrams-led documentary examines voter suppression in the United States and aims to educate viewers about how they can protect their right to vote.

Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime Video throughout September below.

Dominique McElligott and Antony Starr, <em>The Boys</em>Dominique McElligott and Antony Starr, The Boys

Sept. 1
Movies
1 Million Happy Nows 
A Birder's Guide To Everything 
Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game 
Addicted To Fresno 
Alex Cross 
American Dragons 
Bachelor Lions 
Barney Thomson 
Beach Party 
Bewitched 
Big Time 
Bitter Melon 
Bully 
C.O.G. 
Carrington
Casino Royale 
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter 
De-Lovely 
Defense Of The Realm 
Die, Monster, Die! 
Don't Talk To Irene 
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine 
Eaten By Lions
Employee Of The Month 
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face 
Gas-s-s-s
I'd Like To Be Alone Now
I'm Not Here 
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha 
Microbe And Gasoline 
Miss Nobody 
Muscle Beach Party 
Music Within 
No Way To Live 
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2 
Slash 
Slow Burn 
Snapshots 
Sunlight Jr. 
The Bank Job 
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage 
The Dunning Man
The Festival
The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton 
The Haunted Palace 
The House On Carroll Street 
The Last House On The Left 
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing 
The Video Dead 
The Visitors 
The Weight Of Water 
The White Bus 
The Woods 
The Yes Men 
To Keep The Light 
The Turkey Bowl 
Twice-Told Tales 
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls 
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
What Children Do 
What If It Works? 
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
Yongary: Monster From The Deep 
Zoom 

Series
A Chef's Life Season 1 
Cedar Cove Season 1 
Codename: Kids Next Door Season 1 
George Gently Season 1 
Hero Elementary Season 1 
How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition Season 1 
I'm Dying Up Here Season 1
Keeping Faith Season 1 
Last Hope with Troy Dunn Season 1
Nazi Mega Weapons Season 1 
Stuck With You Season 1 
Texas Metal Season 1
The Blood Pact Season 1 
The Bureau Season 1
The Celtic World Season 1
The Crimson Field Season 1 
The Jack Benny Show Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show Season 1
Wrong Man Season 1

Sept. 2 
Hell On The Border 

Sept. 4
Movies
Dino Dana: The Movie

Series
The Boys Season 2 [Trailer]

Sept. 16 
Blackbird

Sept. 18 
All In: The Fight for Democracy [Trailer]
Gemini Man

Sept. 22 
The Addams Family 

Sept. 25 
Judy 

Series
Utopia Season 1 [Trailer]

Sept. 28 
Force of Nature
Inherit The Viper 

Sept. 29 
Trauma Center 