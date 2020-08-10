Lamplighter will finally make his debut in The Boys Season 2. On Monday, Amazon Prime announced that Shawn Ashmore has been cast as Lamplighter and will be a major part of the second season.

In The Boys lore, Lamplighter was an original member of the Seven until his mysterious retirement. Starlight joined the legendary superhero team after Lamplighter left, but his imminent return is set to shake things up for both the Seven and the boys. In fact, Lamplighter is the reason the boys originally broke up eight years ago, so viewers can except a lot of backstory and possibly even some emotional growth when the newly reformed team of vigilantes run into him again. All we know of the enigmatic character from Season 1 is that he's just as violent as the other members of the Seven — Mallory (Laila Robins) told Butcher (Karl Urban) that Lamplighter used his pyrokinesis to burn her grandchildren to death.

"We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a statement, referencing Ashmore's infamous portrayal of Iceman in the X-Men movies. "He brings so much depth, menace, and world weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family."

The second season — which premieres on Sept. 4 with its first three episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays after that — looks like it's shaping up to be explosive. And if that's not enough of The Boys for you, Aisha Tyler will be hosting an after-show Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, which debuts Aug. 28 with a look back at Season 1.

The Boys premieres Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime.