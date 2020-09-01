March lasted approximately 90 days, but the rest of the year has flown by. It's officially September, which means that as we flip the page on our adorable puppy calendar, we're beginning the transition from summer to fall. For some people, it's officially back-to-school season, for others, it's almost apple-picking time. Whatever this time of year means for you, one thing is certain: 2020 has been a weird year for everyone. But at least there is a lot of new stuff on Hulu to provide a solid distraction amid all the chaos.
With original series, movies, and documentaries all hitting the streaming service this month, there is bound to be something that'll interest you. In the spirit of going back to school, the streaming service will welcome a new season of PEN15, plus the premiere of Lamorne Morris' new comedy, Woke.
Check out the full list below, along with what's leaving the platform at the end of September.
What's Coming
Sept. 1
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
Sept. 2
Hell on the Border
Sept. 3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Sept. 6
Awoken
Sept. 7
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)
Sept. 8
American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere
Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere
Sept. 9
Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]
Sept. 10
Prisoners
Sept. 11
My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76, Dubbed
Sept. 16
Archer Season 11 Premiere
Sept. 17
The Good Shepherd
Sept. 18
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man
PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]
Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special
StarDog and TurboCat
Sept. 20
The Haunted
Sept. 21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
Sept. 22
Filthy Rich Series Premiere
The Addams Family
Sept. 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5
Sept. 24
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Sept. 25
Judy
Sept. 26
The Wilderness of Error Series Premiere
Sept. 28
Bless the Harts Season 2 Premiere
Bob's Burgers Season 11 Premiere
Family Guy Season 19 Premiere
Fargo Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons Season 32 Premiere
Sept. 29
Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center
Sept. 30
Southbound
What's Leaving
Leaving Sept. 30
2001 Maniacs
50 First Dates
A Bridge Too Far
A Mighty Wind
A Perfect Murder
Best In Show
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Brick Mansions
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Buried
Cats & Dogs
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Cold War
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard
Employee of the Month
Escape from Alcatraz
For Your Consideration
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
From Paris with Love
Futureworld
Hoosiers
House of 1000 Corpses
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Larry Crowne
Mississippi Burning
My Cousin Vinny
Nate and Hayes
Norma Rae
Pathology
Poseidon
Post Grad
Practical Magic
Rabbit Hole
Rambo
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Sands of Iwo Jima
Some Kind of Hero
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Stargate
Strategic Air Command
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
The Birdcage
The Client
The Color Purple
The Devil's Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
The Mask
The Ninth Gate
The Sender
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
Three Musketeers
Top Gun
Undertow
Unlocked
Waiting for Guffman
Wanted
West Side Story