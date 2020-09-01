March lasted approximately 90 days, but the rest of the year has flown by. It's officially September, which means that as we flip the page on our adorable puppy calendar, we're beginning the transition from summer to fall. For some people, it's officially back-to-school season, for others, it's almost apple-picking time. Whatever this time of year means for you, one thing is certain: 2020 has been a weird year for everyone. But at least there is a lot of new stuff on Hulu to provide a solid distraction amid all the chaos.

With original series, movies, and documentaries all hitting the streaming service this month, there is bound to be something that'll interest you. In the spirit of going back to school, the streaming service will welcome a new season of PEN15, plus the premiere of Lamorne Morris' new comedy, Woke.

Check out the full list below, along with what's leaving the platform at the end of September.

What's Coming

Sept. 1

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

Sept. 2

Hell on the Border

Sept. 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life



Sept. 6

Awoken



Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere

Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere

Sept. 9

Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 10

Prisoners

Sept. 11

My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76, Dubbed

Sept. 16

Archer Season 11 Premiere

Sept. 17

The Good Shepherd

Sept. 18

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

Sept. 20

The Haunted

Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich Series Premiere

The Addams Family

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5

Sept. 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Sept. 25

Judy

Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error Series Premiere

Sept. 28

Bless the Harts Season 2 Premiere

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Premiere

Family Guy Season 19 Premiere

Fargo Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons Season 32 Premiere

Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

Sept. 30

Southbound

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle; PEN15 Photo: Alex Lombardi

What's Leaving

Leaving Sept. 30

2001 Maniacs

50 First Dates

A Bridge Too Far

A Mighty Wind

A Perfect Murder

Best In Show

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Brick Mansions

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Buried

Cats & Dogs

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Cold War

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard

Employee of the Month

Escape from Alcatraz

For Your Consideration

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

From Paris with Love

Futureworld

Hoosiers

House of 1000 Corpses

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Larry Crowne

Mississippi Burning

My Cousin Vinny

Nate and Hayes

Norma Rae

Pathology

Poseidon

Post Grad

Practical Magic

Rabbit Hole

Rambo

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Sands of Iwo Jima

Some Kind of Hero

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Stargate

Strategic Air Command

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

The Birdcage

The Client

The Color Purple

The Devil's Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Mask

The Ninth Gate

The Sender

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

Three Musketeers

Top Gun

Undertow

Unlocked

Waiting for Guffman

Wanted

West Side Story