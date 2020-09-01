March lasted approximately 90 days, but the rest of the year has flown by. It's officially September, which means that as we flip the page on our adorable puppy calendar, we're beginning the transition from summer to fall. For some people, it's officially back-to-school season, for others, it's almost apple-picking time. Whatever this time of year means for you, one thing is certain: 2020 has been a weird year for everyone. But at least there is a lot of new stuff on Hulu to provide a solid distraction amid all the chaos.

With original series, movies, and documentaries all hitting the streaming service this month, there is bound to be something that'll interest you. In the spirit of going back to school, the streaming service will welcome a new season of PEN15, plus the premiere of Lamorne Morris' new comedy, Woke.

Check out the full list below, along with what's leaving the platform at the end of September. 

What's Coming

Sept. 1
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh 
50 First Dates 
Absolute Power 
Aeon Flux 
American Dragons 
An American Haunting 
Any Given Sunday 
Anywhere but Here 
Back to School 
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job 
Because I Said So 
The Birdcage 
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me 
Carrington 
The Cold Light Of Day 
Cool Blue 
Criminal Law 
The Day the Earth Stood Still 
De-Lovely 
Demolition Man 
Desperate Hours 
Deuces Wild 
Employee of the Month 
The End of Violence 
Evil Dead II 
Extreme Justice 
The Festival 
Hanoi Hilton 
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay 
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers 
The House on Carroll Street 
I Feel Pretty 
The Impossible 
Invasion U.S.A. 
Jessabelle  
Julia 
The Last Boy Scout 
The Last House on the Left 
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is 
Mad Money 
Man of La Mancha 
The Mechanic 
Mississippi Burning 
Mr. North 
Music Within 
Not Another Teen Movie 
Notorious 
The Omen 
Outbreak 
Pee-wee's Big Adventure 
Pieces of April 
Practical Magic 
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt 
Religulous
Slow Burn 
Some Kind of Wonderful 
Stargate 
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her 
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun 
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl 
Twilight 
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls 
The Weight of Water 
Wanted
The Woods

Sept. 2
Hell on the Border

Sept. 3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Sept. 6
Awoken

Sept. 7
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8
American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere
Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere

Sept. 9
Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 10
Prisoners

Sept. 11
My Hero Academia Episodes 64 - 76, Dubbed

Sept. 16
Archer Season 11 Premiere

Sept. 17
The Good Shepherd

Sept. 18
Babyteeth
The Fight 
Gemini Man 
PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]
Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special 
StarDog and TurboCat 

Sept. 20
The Haunted 

Sept. 21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 22
Filthy Rich Series Premiere
The Addams Family 

Sept. 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5

Sept. 24
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Sept. 25
Judy 

Sept. 26
The Wilderness of Error Series Premiere

Sept. 28
Bless the Harts Season 2 Premiere
Bob's Burgers Season 11 Premiere
Family Guy Season 19 Premiere 
Fargo Season 4 Premiere 
The Simpsons Season 32 Premiere

Sept. 29
Inherit the Viper 
Trauma Center 

Sept. 30
Southbound 

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle; PEN15Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle; PEN15

What's Leaving

Leaving Sept. 30
2001 Maniacs 
50 First Dates 
A Bridge Too Far 
A Mighty Wind
A Perfect Murder 
Best In Show 
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls 
Brick Mansions
Brokedown Palace 
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer 
Buried 
Cats & Dogs 
City Slickers 
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold 
Cold War
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard 
Employee of the Month 
Escape from Alcatraz 
For Your Consideration 
Friday the 13th - Part III 
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter 
From Paris with Love
Futureworld 
Hoosiers 
House of 1000 Corpses 
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack 
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist 
Larry Crowne 
Mississippi Burning 
My Cousin Vinny
Nate and Hayes 
Norma Rae 
Pathology
Poseidon 
Post Grad
Practical Magic 
Rabbit Hole 
Rambo 
Right at Your Door 
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves 
Sands of Iwo Jima 
Some Kind of Hero 
Speed 2: Cruise Control 
Spider-Man 3 
Stargate 
Strategic Air Command 
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip 
The Birdcage 
The Client 
The Color Purple 
The Devil's Rejects 
The Eye 
The Eye 2 
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete 
The Mask
The Ninth Gate
The Sender
The Shawshank Redemption 
The Truth About Cats & Dogs 
The U.S. vs. John Lennon 
Three Musketeers 
Top Gun 
Undertow 
Unlocked
Waiting for Guffman 
Wanted 
West Side Story 