While a lot of streaming services are stocking up on holiday fare, Amazon Prime Video is bringing a lot of exciting new originals for you to check out in the penultimate month of 2021. November will bring the first season of the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time on Nov. 19 along with Everbody Loves Natti, a new docuseries giving a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Latin hip-hop star Natti Natasha.

Meanwhile, Judge Judy Sheindlin will return to TV at the top of the month on IMDb TV with Judy Justice. It's basically more of the Judge Judy content you love, but now on an ad-supported streaming service! IMDb will also have some holiday selections, with four Christmas movies coming at the top of the month and Mariah Carey's 2017 "All I Want for Christmas Is You" special on Nov. 14.

The Wheel of Time Amazon

Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)



Series

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)



Nov. 5

Movies

*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)



Series

*Pete the Cat - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

*Tampa Baes - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Nov. 12

Movies

*Mayor Pete - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)



Series

*Always Jane - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Nov. 16

Movies

Beginners (2011)



Nov. 19

Series

*Everybody Loves Natti - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Nov. 20

Movies

Here Comes The Boom (2012)



Nov. 24

Series

*Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3



Special

*Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - Amazon Original Special (2021)



Nov. 26

Movies

*Anni da cane (Dog Years) - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Nov. 29

Movies

*Burning - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



IMDb TV New in Nov. - Available for free, no Prime membership needed

TV SERIES

Nov. 1

*Judy Justice - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1



MOVIES

Nov. 1

12 Years a Slave (2013)

48 Hrs. (1982)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Divergent (2014)

Drive (2011)

Due Date (2010)

EuroTrip (2004)

Feliz Navidad (2006)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Holy Man (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

In Search of Santa (2004)

Jingle Bells (1999)

Midway (2019)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

My Adventures with Santa (2019)

O' Christmas Tree (1999)

People Like Us (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Southpaw (2015)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Woman (2014)

Tin Cup (1996)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)



Nov. 11

Goosebumps (2015)



Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station (2013)



Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)



Nov. 18

Nine (2009)

