What's Coming to Amazon in June 2021

The final season of Bosch is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June, and while it might be sad to say goodbye to the detective (for now), there are a bunch of new things to look forward to streaming on the service as well. Amazon original series Dom and the dark comedy Flack will also premiere in June.

There's also a slew of movies coming, including The Cohen brothers'Burn After Reading, Chicken Run, and the 2020 version of Pinocchio. Whatever you are in the mood for, Amazon has something to satisfy your streaming urges in the first month of summer.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in May below.

June 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)



Series

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)



June 4

Series

Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2



June 9

Series

Billions: Season 4



June 11

Movies

Pinocchio (2020)



Series

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2



June 18

Series

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



June 25

Series

Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

