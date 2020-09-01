Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Netflix's September lineup has a little something for everyone. The titles added to the streaming service this month include new TV shows and movies from Charlie Kaufman, Ryan Murphy, Kenny Ortega, and more.

Charlie Kaufman's unnerving thriller i'm thinking of ending things, which premieres Friday, Sept. 4, stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis and is inspired by Iain Reid's novel of the same name. If you're looking for another star-studded and twisted tale, you'll only have to wait until Wednesday, Sept. 16 to catch Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson in the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time.

On the TV side, the space adventure Away, which features Hilary Swank leading the first mission to Mars and also stars Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman, debuts Friday, Sept. 4. High School Musical director Kenny Ortega is bringing us Julie and the Phantoms -- a series about a girl who has lost her passion for music but is visited by the ghosts of three musicians from 1995 — on Thursday, Sept. 10. And Ryan Murphy's Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest starring Sarah Paulson as the nefarious titular nurse, premieres on Friday, Sept. 18.

Find out what else is coming to Netflix in September below.

TBA

Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Documentary)

GIMS: On the Record (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)

Felipe Esperanza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Match (aka La Partita) (Netflix Film)

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)

Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 3

Alfondso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)

Young Wallander (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for "Superman"

Sept. 8

StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 9

Cuties (aka Mignonnes) (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

So Much Love to Give (aka Corazon loco) (Netflix Film)

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Greenleaf Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

Dad Wanted (aka Se busca papa) (Netflix Film)

The Duchess (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Family)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets Season 2

Ancient Aliens Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)

Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Family)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)

Pawn Stars Season 2

The Rap Game Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Universe Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)

Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic (Netflix Film)

Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! (Netflix Original)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

The Last Word (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Waiting...

Sept. 24

The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

The Good Place Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing Season 4

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Welcome to Sudden Death



Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth Season 8

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far