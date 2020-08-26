The start of fall is typically the most exciting time of the year for broadcast TV, with the networks launching new shows and kicking off fresh seasons of returning favorites in September. However, due to production shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, fall TV – at least on broadcast – is looking to be much more scaled-down this year. But streaming is still forging ahead, with an onslaught of original movies and shows, plus exciting new library acquisitions, heading to Amazon Prime Video in September.

While Netflix is hoping to entice you to their service with the cheerful teen musical series Julie and the Phantoms and Ryan Murphy's terrifying One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched, Amazon is making a strong case it should be your streaming service of choice in September thanks to exciting additions like The Boys Season 2. The superhero series will return on Thursday, Sept. 4 with new episodes and exciting new characters, like Shawn Ashmore's Lamplighter. But if you're looking for something a little more serious, you should mark your calendars for the Sept. 18 premiere of All In: The Fight for Democracy. The Stacey Abrams-led documentary examines voter suppression in the United States and aims to educate viewers about how they can protect their right to vote.

Check out everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September below.

Dominique McElligott and Antony Starr, The Boys Photo: Amazon

Sept. 1

Movies

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder's Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G.

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense Of The Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don't Talk To Irene

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s

I'd Like To Be Alone Now

I'm Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love A Duck

Man Of La Mancha

Microbe And Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way To Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Slash

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival

The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House On Carroll Street

The Last House On The Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors

The Weight Of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep The Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom

Series

A Chef's Life Season 1

Cedar Cove Season 1

Codename: Kids Next Door Season 1

George Gently Season 1

Hero Elementary Season 1

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition Season 1

I'm Dying Up Here Season 1

Keeping Faith Season 1

Last Hope with Troy Dunn Season 1

Nazi Mega Weapons Season 1

Stuck With You Season 1

Texas Metal Season 1

The Blood Pact Season 1

The Bureau Season 1

The Celtic World Season 1

The Crimson Field Season 1

The Jack Benny Show Season 1

The Roy Rogers TV Show Season 1

Wrong Man Season 1

Sept. 2

Hell On The Border

Sept. 4

Movies

Dino Dana: The Movie

Series

The Boys Season 2 [Trailer]

Sept. 16

Blackbird

Sept. 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy [Trailer]

Gemini Man

Sept. 22

The Addams Family

Sept. 25

Judy

Series

Utopia Season 1 [Trailer]

Sept. 28

Force of Nature

Inherit The Viper

Sept. 29

Trauma Center