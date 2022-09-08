What to Watch Tonight: The Good Fight Is Tripping Again

It's a great day to be noted Buffalo Bills fan Christine Baranski, whose acclaimed drama The Good Fight begins its final season on Paramount+ the same day the Bills start the NFL season opposite the Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and it's technically classified as Sunday Night Football (sure), because Thursday Night Football will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video starting Sept. 15. Christine Baranski deserves more clarity than this. Anyway, watch The Good Fight!

Our full list of editors' picks for Thursday, Sept. 8 is below

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Season 6 premiere now on Paramount+

The Good Fight is going out in a blaze of glory, giving us one last season of juiced up commentary on the state of American hypocrisy. The sixth and final season of Robert and Michelle King's go-for-broke legal drama finds Diane (Christine Baranski) struck by déjà vu, worrying her life — and the country — is doomed to go in circles. While she seeks hallucinogenic help from a doctor played by Mad Men's John Slattery, Liz (Audra McDonald) is dealing with a new named partner at the firm, a showman lawyer named Ri'Chard Lane (Andre Braugher). As Matt Jacobs says in his TV Guide review, this season's many pleasures go beyond Andre Braugher in cool glasses. But if it only had Andre Braugher in cool glasses, that would be enough. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





Rosa Salazar, Wedding Season Luke Varley/Disney+

Cars on the Road (Disney+): Cars gets a spin-off series. Buckle up.

Cars gets a spin-off series. Buckle up. Last Light (Peacock): Matthew Fox returns to acting in this thriller about a man trying to reunite with his family in a time of global chaos.

Matthew Fox returns to acting in this thriller about a man trying to reunite with his family in a time of global chaos. Pinocchio (Disney+): Sure, you know this live-action Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, but did you know Lorraine Bracco is in it?

Sure, you know this live-action Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, but did you know Lorraine Bracco is in it? Saloum (Shudder): This horror-thriller about a group of mercenaries on the run is getting rave reviews.

This horror-thriller about a group of mercenaries on the run is getting rave reviews. Wedding Season (Hulu): A woman is investigated when her new husband and his family are murdered on her wedding day.

A woman is investigated when her new husband and his family are murdered on her wedding day. Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC): It's Sunday Night Football on Thursday. The Bills face the Rams.

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page.



Chris Bianco, Chef's Table: Pizza Netflix

Chef's Table: Pizza

Now on Netflix

The Emmy-winning Chef's Table documentary series profiling notable chefs is Netflix's longest-running current original in any genre, having premiered in April 2015. This installment is technically a spin-off focusing on six great pizza makers from all over the world, including an episode about Chris Bianco, who is widely considered to be the greatest pizzaiolo alive. He's based in Phoenix, Ariz., an unlikely place for great pizza, but once you hear Bianco talk about growing up in the Bronx, you'll understand his journey. He'll have you booking your flight to Sky Harbor to get your hands on one of his pies before the episode is over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

