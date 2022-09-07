What to Watch Tonight: Get Domino's on the Line Because Chef's Table: Pizza Is Out

How is it 2022 and technology still does not allow us to eat things shown on our TV? With that in mind, watch our pick for tonight, the Netflix food docuseries Chef's Table: Pizza, at your own risk. Thankfully, a cheese pie is only a phone call away, and I'm sure you have some coupons somewhere around the house.

Our full list of editors' picks for Wednesday, Sept. 7 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in September, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Chris Bianco, Chef's Table: Pizza Netflix

Chef's Table: Pizza

Now on Netflix

The Emmy-winning Chef's Table documentary series profiling notable chefs is Netflix's longest-running current original in any genre, having premiered in April 2015. This installment is technically a spin-off focusing on six great pizza makers from all over the world, including an episode about Chris Bianco, who is widely considered to be the greatest pizzaiolo alive. He's based in Phoenix, Ariz., an unlikely place for great pizza, but once you hear Bianco talk about growing up in the Bronx, you'll understand his journey. He'll have you booking your flight to Sky Harbor to get your hands on one of his pies before the episode is over. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TONIGHT



Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Tell Me Lies Josh Stringer/Hulu

Ink Master (Paramount+): The tattoo competition is back for Season 14

The tattoo competition is back for Season 14 Tell Me Lies (Hulu): A drama covering the tumultuous, obsessive, destructive, and hella sexy relationship between a man and a woman over several years

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Bee and Puppycat Netflix

Bee and Puppycat

Now on Netflix

This animated series may sound familiar; it dates all the way back to 2013, when it was a digital short by Adventure Time's Natasha Allegri, but it gets new life on Netflix with do-overs of the short first season and a new second season. The charming series follows an unemployed twentysomething woman who goes on adventures with Puppycat — a creature that is exactly what it sounds like (but seems more cat if we're being honest) — mixing fantastical temp-jobs in space with more mundane down-to-Earth problems. It's good for both kids and grown-ups, but should really resonate with those fresh out of high school or college and wondering what their next step in life should be. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Erich, Jason, Johnny, and Gabby, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

Now on Hulu

Since The Bachelorette has two leads this season, that means there are six fantasy suite dates this season. It's so many dates that ABC split them up over two nights to fit them all in. This week on The Bachelorette, Gabby spends some quality time with Erich, Jason, and Johnny, and Rachel gets to know Aven, Tino, and Zach better. Get ready to see more morning-after montages than you ever thought would be possible.



