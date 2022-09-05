What to Watch Tonight: It's Fantasy Suite Time on The Bachelorette

Monday is a holiday and Tuesday is a quiet night in TV land, and since the best show to watch on both nights happens to be the same show, we're combining Monday and Tuesday into a single post. That show is The Bachelorette, which reaches its highest point of drama — fantasy suites — in this week's episodes. We're also intrigued by Out of Office, a made-for-TV movie on Comedy Central that we know nothing about except that it has an all-star comedy cast and is written and directed by Paul Lieberstein, aka Toby from The Office.

Our full list of editors' picks for Monday, Sept. 5-Tuesday, Sept. 6 is below

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Erich, Jason, Johnny, and Gabby, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC

Since The Bachelorette has two leads this season, that means there are six fantasy suite dates this season. It's so many dates that ABC is splitting them up over two nights to fit them all in. The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c this week while Gabby spends some quality time with Erich, Jason, and Johnny, and Rachel gets to know Aven, Tino, and Zach better. Get ready to see more morning-after montages than you ever thought would be possible.



MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY



Perry Mattfeld, In the Dark Marni Grossman/The CW

Out of Office (Monday at 8/7c on Comedy Central): A movie about working from home in the Zoom era from the executive producers of The Office.

A movie about working from home in the Zoom era from the executive producers of The Office. Roswell, New Mexico series finale (Monday at 8/7c on the CW): The teen sci-fi drama comes to an end.

The teen sci-fi drama comes to an end. In the Dark series finale (Monday at 9/8c on the CW): Ditto this crime dramedy. The CW was unsparing with the cancellations this year.

Ditto this crime dramedy. The CW was unsparing with the cancellations this year. Untold: The Race of the Century (Tuesday on Netflix): Learn about yacht racing history in this sports documentary.

Learn about yacht racing history in this sports documentary. Queen Sugar Season 7 premiere (Tuesday at 8/7c on OWN): Ava DuVernay's rich drama returns for its final season.

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in September.



WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features

Now on Peacock

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall star as a pastor and his wife, respectively, in this mockumentary about a once-powerful couple trying to rebuild their megachurch empire and reputation after a public scandal. It's like if a Christopher Guest movie and The Righteous Gemstones had a baby. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Emily Deschanel, Devil in Ohio Netflix

Series now on Netflix

Bones star Emily Deschanel returns to television in a role that might actually involve more bones. Based on the novel by Daria Polatin, which was inspired by a true story, Devil in Ohio follows a psychiatrist (Deschanel) who endangers her family when she takes in a mysterious cult escapee (Madeline Arthur). It's a Lifetime movie in the form of a Netflix limited series, which is exactly what fall is for. Sign me up for any show about weird rituals in cornfields. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



John McEnroe, McEnroe AELTC/Michael Cole

Now on Showtime

Wow, it's nice that they made a movie about the guy who narrates Never Have I Ever. Just kidding, John McEnroe, I love you and know you're a tennis legend. McEnroe tells his own story in this intimate film about his life and career, covering his many riveting matches and his many infamous confrontations on and off the court. If you've been watching the US Open and thinking, "Cool, but I could also use a history lesson," this is the doc for you. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Cynthia Addai-Robinson, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

Want to see what half a billion dollars looks like? Amazon's most expensive bet since same-day delivery is this eight-episode series set in J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the popular trilogy. But hey, there are still dwarves, elves, and orcs, as well as details on the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron's rise. The first two episodes premiere Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT before moving to Fridays at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT for subsequent episodes. Yet another reason the left coast is the best coast. In his TV Guide review, Keith Phipps says the ambitious new series is off to a promising start and "has already established itself as one of the most visually striking shows around." -Tim Surette

