What to Watch Tonight: Stargirl Shines Brightest on a Light Day

This may be the deadest part of the TV season — hey, TV execs have to vacation, too! — but you still need something new to watch tonight. It's bizarre that just weeks before the fall TV season starts, a network is premiering a new show, but here we are, living in the most bountiful age of television ever. The world could be on fire and NBC would still announce a new spin-off of The Blacklist. Who's complaining? Not us.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Brec Bassinger, Stargirl The CW

Season 3 premiere at 8/7c on The CW

The start of fall is over three weeks away, but one could, with a bit of a reach, say the fall TV season starts today with the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl. While other networks wait until September to show off new series, The CW is getting an unusual jump on them all with its most youthful and fun superhero series currently airing. It all began when Starman's daughter Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) found her dad's weapon and became Stargirl, the leader of the second incarnation of the Justice Society of America. Season 3 brings back Joel McHale as Starman, as well as Luke Wilson and Amy Smart.

MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV TONIGHT

Hugh Bonneville, I Came By Nick Wall/Netflix

I Came By (Netflix): Hugh Bonneville stars in this twisty thriller about a corrupt judge who is even worse than you think.

Hugh Bonneville stars in this twisty thriller about a corrupt judge who is even worse than you think. America's National Parks (Disney+): Five-part docuseries about… America's national parks.

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell, The Patient Suzanne Tenner/FX

Limited series premiere now on Hulu



The genius team behind The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joe Fields, is now the genius team behind The Patient, an FX-produced psychological thriller miniseries starring Steve Carell as a therapist who is taken hostage by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy. The first step toward not murdering people is admitting you have a problem. Merely lukewarm reviews have tempered our expectations, but with all that talent behind it, we're still in. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]