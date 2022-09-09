What to Watch This Weekend: Cobra Kai Returns to the Mat in Season 5

Excellent news for people who like good TV: Cobra Kai is back for Season 5! The Netflix Karate Kid prequel series returns with its latest round of episodes, kicking off a real mixed bag in terms of what to watch on TV this weekend. You could also watch Jon Bernthal immediately establish himself as the best thing about Showtime's American Gigolo TV show, or you could check out Susan Sarandon getting her broadcast drama on in Monarch. You do you!

Our full list of editors' picks for Friday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 11 is below

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Sean Kanan, Cobra Kai Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Season 5 now on Netflix

Nowadays when Netflix saves canceled shows, it makes sure they're big hits first, and this Karate Kid sequel series — which originally aired on YouTube — is a big 'un. One of Netflix's most popular shows returns less than a year after its previous season premiered. Season 5 will see the return of Sean Kanan as "Karate's Bad Boy" Mike Barnes, Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) foe from The Karate Kid Part III. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Jon Bernthal, American Gigolo Warrick Page/Showtime

Series premiere Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9/8c on Showtime

A few times a year, Jon Bernthal is in a role he was born to play. Shane from The Walking Dead. Frank Castle from The Punisher. Wayne Jenkins from We Own This City. And now Julian Kaye from American Gigolo. (Maybe he was born to play everyone?) In this series adaptation of Paul Schrader's 1980 film, Julian Kaye is a male escort who must rebuild his life after he's framed for murder and thrown in the slammer for a decade and a half, and also find the people responsible for setting him up. Crime! Sex! Prison! It's a Showtime show through and through, and with Bernthal front and center, we're there. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]

What to Watch Thursday, Sept. 8



MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON THIS WEEKEND



Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Monarch FOX

Monarch (Sunday at 8/7c on Fox): Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins star in this family drama, which is like Empire for country musicians.

The Serpent Queen (Sunday at 8/7c on Starz): This darkly funny period drama follows the rise of Catherine de Medici (played here by Samantha Morton).

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Season 6 premiere now on Paramount+

The Good Fight is going out in a blaze of glory, giving us one last season of juiced up commentary on the state of American hypocrisy. The sixth and final season of Robert and Michelle King's go-for-broke legal drama finds Diane (Christine Baranski) struck by déjà vu, worrying her life — and the country — is doomed to go in circles. While she seeks hallucinogenic help from a doctor played by Mad Men's John Slattery, Liz (Audra McDonald) is dealing with a new named partner at the firm, a showman lawyer named Ri'Chard Lane (Andre Braugher). As Matt Jacobs says in his TV Guide review, this season's many pleasures go beyond Andre Braugher in cool glasses. But if it only had Andre Braugher in cool glasses, that would be enough. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

