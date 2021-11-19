Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered earlier this month and the drama only gets better and better with each episode. The premiere episode revealed how many of the Duttons survived the multi-pronged assassination attempt on almost the entire family. John (Kevin Costner) was ambushed by men with machine guns while Kayce (Luke Grimes) was the target of a different gunman attack, and poor Beth (Kelly Reilly) was almost blown up with a mail bomb. However, the surviving Duttons did not waste time regrouping and going after who set up the attacks, but there are obviously still traitors in their midst that must be sussed out if they want to keep hold of the ranch.

Luckily, the new season is here and new episodes will be rolling out every Sunday. Here is everything we know about what to expect from Yellowstone Season 4, including when and where to tune in to watch.

Things are only getting more intense each week on Yellowstone as the schism between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and the Duttons grows deeper. The fallout from the assassination attempts in the deadly Season 4 premiere is still echoing through the ranch, and we are keeping track of all the wild moments that have happened on Yellowstone so far.

Release Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone returned for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It was simulcast TV Land, CMT, POP TV, and their respective websites as long as you have a cable subscription.

If you want to watch new episodes, Yellowstone continues Sundays at 9/8c on the Paramount Network. If you can't watch on Sunday night, episodes will be available the next day on the Paramount Network app, but will also require a cable login. Due to licensing rights, Yellowstone is not streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Season 4 is expected to arrive on the service when it concludes in early 2022.

Yellowstone Spin-Offs

If the flagship series is not enough, don't worry, there are more Duttons on the way. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will premiere in December on Paramount+ and we have everything you need to know about the Sam Elliott-centered Western as well.

There's a new trailer for Season 4 so check it out and prep for the show's big intense two-hour premiere.

There will be new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.