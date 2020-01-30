Now Playing The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Play WHO SAID IT: Disney Villain or Real Housewife

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are ready for you to bring them home once again next month. Disney+ revealed its list of titles which are heading to the streaming service in February 2020, and Toy Story 4 is finally going to be available for subscription streaming on Wednesday, Feb. 5. To quote Woody, "Reach for the sky!"

That's not the only new offering from the animated world of Andy's abandoned toys, either. Disney+ is also rolling out a new Toy Story original — this time, a short film called Lamp Life that reveals what happened to Bo Peep after Toy Story 2. Lamp Life will be available on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Tom Hanks appreciation party will continue when his quirky mermaid rom-com Splash arrives to Disney+ on Friday, Feb. 14. Meanwhile, The Sandlot is returning to the streaming service on Saturday, Feb. 1 after briefly disappearing from the platform.

Meanwhile, if you didn't get the chance to see poor King Mufasa get murdered by his wicked brother Scar in live action-style CGI last year, we've got good news! Or bad news, depending on how you look at it. Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King has finally made its way to the streaming library as of Tuesday, Jan. 28. Of course, if you're an animated classic purist, the 1994 original has already been available to stream on Disney+.

There are still plenty of other interesting titles coming to the platform next month, so find out everything that's new on Disney+ from Jan. 27 to Feb. 29 below.

Toy Story 4 Photo: Disney

Jan. 28

The Lion King (2019)

Jan. 31

Diary of a Future President, Episode 103 - "Disaster Relief"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 113 - "Tangled: Paper Lanterns"

Lamp Life

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 113 - "Soaring Seamus"

One Day at Disney, Episode 109 - "Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist"

Feb. 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2

Descendants 3

Feb. 5

Toy Story 4

Feb. 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104 - "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114 - "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 114 - "Dynamic Danielle"

One Day at Disney, Episode 110 - "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made



Feb. 9

Old Dogs

Feb. 14

My Dog, the Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President, Episode 105 - "Whistleblower"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201 - "Marching Down the Aisle"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115 - "Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 115 - "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney, Episode 111 - "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

Feb. 16

Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire



Feb. 21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)