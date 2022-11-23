Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Will we finally learn who the stalker is?
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.]
Netflix's Wednesday ended with a big W for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams. Not only did the psychic teen save Nevermore Academy and its outcasts from the resurrected Joseph Crackstone, but she revealed the true identity of Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) — who has been behind much of this season's terrors. And while most of the mysteries from the show's eight episodes have been solved, some big questions remain. Namely, who is the stalker continuing to follow Wednesday's every move?
A second season of Wednesday from showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and director Tim Burton has not been announced. But we are hopeful for the show's renewal, and eagerly awaiting new developments to the relationships that Wednesday has formed across this season. Of course, there's the matter of Tyler Galpin, the seemingly harmless "normie" who became romantically interested in Wednesday, but turned out to be the monstrous Hyde she' had been after. Tyler, in his Hyde form, fought a wolved-out Enid (Emma Myers) in Wednesday's final episode and was defeated. We don't know what's next for the character, but his last scene of waking up in a car, albeit in chains, definitely left the door open for a return.
There's also Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who met a more unfortunate end. We don't see Weems regaining consciousness after being poisoned by Ms. Thornhill, and things were looking bleak for the head of Nevermore Academy. "I feel like Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death," Christie told TV Guide. And even though showrunner Miles Millar told us Weems is "definitely dead," he also said, "It's a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return." Ideally, a second season of Wednesday would tell us whether Weems is gone for good or if she will somehow shape-shift her way back from the grave.
Here's everything we know so far about Wednesday Season 2.
Wednesday has not been renewed yet, but we are keeping a close eye on updates from Netflix about a Season 2 and its production timeline.
TV Guide talked to Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar about Season 1's ending and what it means for a potential Season 2. Here are highlights from the interview, and you can read the full story here.
It's unlikely—but not impossible—for Principal Larissa Weems to return. "We like the idea that people die in this world, that there are real sacrifices and there's loss — and that Wednesday has to react to that," Millar said about Weems' apparent death. "For us, the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that." The showrunners wanted to explore how her passing would impact Wednesday. "That said, we're always open for — it's a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return," Millar said. "Never say never, but at this point, she's definitely dead." Christie shared that she was "devastated" upon reading the scene in the script where she is poisoned by Ms. Thornhill with a syringe. "However, I was energized when I knew that a life-long desire of Christina Ricci stabbing me in the neck would be realized," she said.
The showrunners hope to reveal more about the stalker in a second season. "We know who it is, we can't tease who it is," Millar said. "We never take for granted that we're going to get a second season but we certainly have big plans and lots more stories to tell in terms of Wednesday and her friends." Gough said he can't share whether viewers have already met the person who is the stalker.
More romance could be in store—even if it's one-sided. Gough said that whether Tyler had real feelings for Wednesday or whether he was just executing Laurel's plans could be explored more in a second season. "I think there are some parts of him that he doesn't know. And there's definitely some primal attraction there and it's just like, were those real feelings? We're not convinced that even Tyler knows that at this point," he said. Millar added that romance is not something Wednesday is looking for. "Maybe that's why people are attracted to her — because she's not interested," he said. "She's sort of amused like a scientist is amused, or fascinated by people's attraction. She doesn't quite understand it — 'why are people interested in me in this way?'" Even if that's the case, we, for one, are looking forward to more scenes between her and Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe.
The first season of Wednesday are available to stream on Netflix.