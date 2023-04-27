It's hardly surprising that Wednesday became Netflix's second most-watched English language show of all time. Rising superstar Jenna Ortega stunned with her performance as Wednesday Addams, and the series — from creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive producer Tim Burton — provided a fresh spin on the decades-old franchise. To the relief of fans around the world, Wednesday has been renewed for a second season.

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore," show creators Gough and Millar told Tudum when the renewal was announced in January. "Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Now that we know it's coming back, it's time to scour the internet for details about the next chapter. When is filming starting, what's the release date, and who's going to be in Wednesday Season 2? Since the renewal is recent and the show only came out late last year, there's not much out there. But we did get some scoop straight from the Gough, Millar, and the cast.

Here's everything we know so far about Wednesday Season 2.

When is Season 2 of Wednesday coming out?

Wednesday was renewed on Jan. 6, but no premiere date has been announced for Season 2 yet. As of April, Season 2 has not started filming.

Wednesday Season 2 details and spoilers

The question everyone wants to know is, "Will there be more dancing in Season 2?" After Wednesday's Season 1 dance broke the internet, the answer is clearly a big yes. But it might not be from who you expected. Speaking with Screen Rant in February, Luis Guzman, who plays Gomez Addams, teased that Wednesday's father will be featured more in Season 2, and part of that will involve him dancing. And if that weren't enough, he'll be involved in a sword fight.

In November, TV Guide talked to Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar about Season 1's ending and what it means for Season 2. Here are highlights from the interview, and you can read the full story here.

It's unlikely — but not impossible — for Principal Larissa Weems to return. We didn't see Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) regain consciousness after being poisoned by Ms. Thornhill, and things were looking bleak for the head of Nevermore Academy. She's officially dead — though how dead remains to be seen.

The showrunners wanted to explore how Weems' passing would impact Wednesday. "We like the idea that people die in this world, that there are real sacrifices and there's loss — and that Wednesday has to react to that," Millar said. "For us, the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that."

"That said, it's a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return," Millar added "Never say never, but at this point, she's definitely dead."

Millar left the door open, but the show's actors are fully not convinced that Weems' demise is permanent. "I feel like Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death," Christie told TV Guide. And asked whether the audience should believe Weems is dead, Jenna Ortega said, "I don't even believe that one." She added: "I can't, I love Gwendoline Christie too much. I refuse to accept that as the truth."

Ideally, the second season of Wednesday will tell us whether Weems is gone for good or if she will somehow shape-shift her way back from the grave.

Gwendoline Christie, Wednesday Netflix

The showrunners hope to reveal more about the stalker in the second season. "We know who it is, we can't tease who it is," Millar said. "We certainly have big plans and lots more stories to tell in terms of Wednesday and her friends." Gough said he can't share whether viewers have already met the person who is the stalker.

More romance could be in store — even if it's one-sided. Gough said that whether Tyler had real feelings for Wednesday or whether he was just executing Laurel's plans could be explored more in the second season. "I think there are some parts of him that he doesn't know. And there's definitely some primal attraction there and it's just like, were those real feelings? We're not convinced that even Tyler knows that at this point," he said. Millar added that romance is not something Wednesday is looking for. "Maybe that's why people are attracted to her — because she's not interested," he said. "She's sort of amused like a scientist is amused, or fascinated by people's attraction. She doesn't quite understand it — 'Why are people interested in me in this way?'" Even if that's the case, we are looking forward to more scenes between her and Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe.

Wednesday Season 1 recap

The first season of the series, directed and executive produced by Burton, ended with a big W for Wednesday. Not only did the psychic teen save Nevermore Academy and its outcasts from the resurrected Joseph Crackstone, but she revealed the true identity of Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) — who had been behind much of this season's terror. And while most of the mysteries from the show's eight episodes have been solved, some big questions remain. Namely, who is the stalker continuing to follow Wednesday's every move?

We are eagerly awaiting new developments for the relationships that Wednesday formed across the first season. Of course, there's the matter of Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), the seemingly harmless "normie" who became romantically interested in Wednesday but turned out to be the monstrous Hyde she had been after. Tyler, in his Hyde form, fought a wolfed-out Enid (Emma Myers) in Wednesday's final episode and was defeated. We don't know what's next for the character, but he ended the series waking up in a car, albeit in chains, which definitely left the door open for a return.

Where to watch Wednesday

The first season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.