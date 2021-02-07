Watch the Best Super Bowl 2021 Commercials Here

An iconic part of every Super Bowl is the commercials. So no matter how you felt about the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2021 or The Weeknd's trippy halftime show, you can always have fun rewatching the game's best spots.

From Timothee Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands to Michael B. Jordan as the sexiest Alexa shell you could ever imagine, big names signed up for some fun commercials that aired during the big TV event. Check out the memorable Super Bowl 2021 commercials that were released before and during the big game.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

T-Mobile: "Adam Levine Sets Up Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton"

It turns out that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance origin story was all due to a bad connection on Adam Levine's phone. Things only get weirder from there.

Cadillac: "Scissorhands Free"

Timothée Chalamet is Edgar Scissorhands in a Super Bowl LV commercial for the Cadillac Lyriq and Super Cruise driver assistance program, which is scissorhands-free so even Edgar can feel normal. His mom, Winona Ryder, couldn't be more proud.

Cutwater: "Cut Out with Cutwater"

Cutwater's first-ever Super Bowl ad is going to make you miss the days of packing up the car and going road tripping with your friends. However, you can help ease that pain with delicious spiked seltzers, so it's not all bad?

Anheuser-Busch: "Let's Grab a Beer"

Anheuser-Busch is going for the emotional touch with a 90-second spot dedicated to grabbing a beer with loved ones, whether it's to cope with a hard day at work, smoothing over a fight, dealing with grief, or any of life's other trials and tribulations. It's always better if we're together.

Skechers: "Tony Romo for Skechers Max Cushioning"

The spot features Tony Romo and his wife Candice talking about how comfort and comedy make life more enjoyable.

Oikos Pro: "#PROFACE"

This ad for the new protein-packed Oikos PRO line features NFL stars Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Hurts, Devin White, Kendrick Bourne, Austin Jackson, and American Ninja Warrior competitor Angela Gargano (plus, a cartoon sponge) showing off their beautifully ugly #PROFACE, the authentic and raw game-faces we make when we work out hard.

Jimmy John's: "Meet the King"

In Jimmy John's first-ever Super Bowl ad, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) stars as Tony Bolognavich, the "King of Cold Cuts," and it's an irreverent and humorous take on Jimmy John's differences from other sandwiches, with the emphasis on fast and fresh sandwich goodness.

Klarna: "The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys"

The Swedish shopping service Klarna spotlights their "Pay in 4" offering, which lets customers shop anywhere online and pay in four quarter-sized, interest-free payments. In her Big Game debut, four quarter-sized, singing Maya Rudolphs and the perfect pair of cowboy boots showcase why getting what you love and paying in four is a smarter way to shop and pay.

Amazon: "Alexa's Body"

If Alexa became a person, who would you want her to be? This spot features Michael B. Jordan as an embodiment of an Alexa we'd all love to live with.

Frito-Lay: "'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl"

The Frito-Lay team is packed with superstar sportsmen including brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning (and their dad, Archie), as well as Marshawn Lynch, Terry Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman, to name a few. Because everyone and their brother loves Super Bowl snacks!

M&M's: "Come Together"

Comedy favorite and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy appears in this M&Ms commercial about making amends with the popular candy. Per tradition, things don't look so good for Red by the end -- sorry, buddy.

MTN DEW: "Counting MTN DEW MAJOR MELON with John Cena"

If you've been wanting to see John Cena in shorts drinking a bubblegum-colored soda, Mountain Dew has the spot for you. Cena is front and center pitching Mountain Dew's new watermelon-flavored drink and inviting viewers to participate in a contest: Mountain Dew will give away a $1 million cash prize to whichever viewer can guess how many bottles are shown during Cena's 30-second commercial, using the hashtag #MTNDEWMAJORMELON on Twitter. Good luck!

Uber Eats: "Wayne and Garth Are Back"

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are back as the lovable half-baked Wayne's World duo from SNL days of old, only now they're acting as Uber Eats hypemen. Say it with us: It's party time, and it's excellent!

Hellman's: "Hellmann's Fairy Godmayo"

Amy Schumer gets a pair of wings as a "fairy godmayo" who helps a man turn his "sad" leftovers into a Super Bowl-worthy snack spread.

Cheetos: "It Wasn't Me"

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaggy appear in this new Cheetos spot. The former That 70s Show couple, who are now married with kids in real life, are tasked with solving a Cheetos-related robbery.

Pringles: "Space Returns"

Pringles flavor-stacking is something the kids are doing, and this ad has astronauts stranded at sea, desperately trying to get the attention of their mission control crew who are too busy discovering new flavor combos.

Bud Light: "Last Year's Lemons"

If years were fruit, everyone would agree 2020 was a lemon. That's the basis for this Bud Light spot that's a play on the old adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." We don't know about you, but we're still trying to get the bad taste of 2020 out of our mouths.

Michelob Ultra: "Happy"

This spot features moving photography of star athletes such as Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, and Alex Morgan enjoying a cold beer while spending time with friends and family. While the spot doesn't seem to focus on beer, it does spotlight a really wonderful life question: "Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you're happy?"

Chipotle: "Can a Burrito Change the World?"

The 30-second spot has a young boy wondering if a burrito can change the world. It tracks the steps involved in getting a burrito into your hands, including the ways we plant, water, grow, pick, and transport food.

Mercari: "Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game"

True to the company's mission, Mercari is repurposing one of its existing 15-second spots and asking viewers to get rid of their own unused items to give them new life somewhere else.

Vroom: "Dealership Pain"

The online car dealer has its first Super Bowl ad this year. It's about a car-buyer facing a tough car salesman (sound familiar?) at a dealership. There's a reference to the pandemic as Vroom suggests bypassing the dealership and instead using Vroom's contact-free delivery.

Doritos 3D: "Flat Matthew"

Only a quick teaser was released, but it sounds like Matthew McConnaughey is on the high-flying end of a kite being pulled by a dog. That's enough to get us to check out this spot.

Tide: "The Jason Alexander Hoodie"

In one of the odder spots of 2021, Jason Alexander's face changes expressions as the guy wearing the hoodie does a bunch of tasks like throwing out garbage, lying on the ground, and dropping gum on the hoodie. Spoiler alert: The real Jason Alexander turns up at the end of the spot.

Super Bowl 2021 pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.