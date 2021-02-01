How to Watch The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show

The Weeknd Getty Images

We all know the Super Bowl is a big day for football fans but it's also a big event for music fans as the halftime shows are always stacked with major stars. This year is no exception as The Weeknd will headline the February 7 halftime show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Fresh off being snubbed by The Grammys in several categories, The Weeknd is bringing his unique brand of star quality to one of entertainment's biggest stages that has hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 performance will only be the standard 12-13 minutes long and halftime will air at approximately 8 p.m. ET on CBS (or via any of these streaming options). The show is sure to be wall-to-wall hits. After all, The Weeknd releasing a greatest hits collection two days before the big game. We don't know if there will be guest stars, but if past Super Bowls are any indication, you should keep an eye out for at least one or two A-list performers to join The Weeknd during the set.

As Billboard reported in their recent cover story, "The Weeknd's performance will be the second curated by JAY-Z's Roc Nation. That makes him the first Black artist to anchor halftime since the company entered its partnership with the NFL in 2019 — a move widely perceived as an attempt to transcend backlash to the league's treatment of Kaepernick and the other largely Black players protesting racial injustice."

To say the artist has a lot invested in his Super Bowl performance is an understatement. As he told Billboard, "We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl."

CBS is Super Bowl central on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.