The best new show of last fall, CBS's procedural-but-make-it-genre Evil, is finally coming to Netflix next month. The series, which recently came in at No. 4 on TV Guide's list of the 100 Best Shows, will debut on the streaming service Thursday Oct. 1. Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil stars Mike Colter and Katja Herbers as a priest-in-training and skeptical psychologist, respectively, as they investigate the supernatural on behalf of the Catholic Church.

Also hitting Netflix at the same time is the CBS freshman comedy The Unicorn, which stars Walton Goggins as a single father of two daughters trying to get his life back after the untimely death of his wife. The single-camera comedy sees Goggins playing a bit against type, as he is best known for playing morally gray characters on all your favorite basic cable programs. (See the full list of what's coming to Netflix here.)

According to Deadline, the deal is just for one year, and it's not exclusive, which means both shows will continue to stream on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS's streaming service. But CBS TV Studios hopes the shows, which are not your standard CBS fare, will be able to reach a larger audience this way and thus benefit from the good ol' Netflix bump, much like Breaking Bad and Schitt's Creek have in the past.

Both Evil and The Unicorn are expected to return for Season 2 sometime this fall on CBS, though there are no premiere dates as of yet. New episodes of each will stream on CBS All Access.