Walker Prequel Starring Kat McNamara Is Coming to the CW Next Season

Prepare to find out how Walker became Walker in the new prequel series Walker Independence, which has officially been greenlit at the CW. The spin-off is set in the late 1800s and stars Shadowhunters and Arrow star Kat McNamara as Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered in front of her by a horse thief while on their trek out West. On her quest for revenge, she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a gambler and lovable rogue in search of a purpose, and together, they end up in Independence, Texas where they encounter diverse and eclectic residents running from their troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. They struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a small town where nothing is what it seems.

Barr also played Hoyt Rawlins, best friend to Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) on Walker, and it's not yet clear how that Hoyt relates to this Hoyt, or how Abby is related to any of the Walkers.

The series also stars Katie Findlay, Gabriela Quezada, Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian ,and Justin Johnson Cortez. Padalecki is executive producing, alongside Seamus Fahey, Larry Teng, Anna Fricke, Laura Terry, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Lieberatore, with Fahey writing the pilot.

The news comes on a big day for the Supernatural family. Jensen Ackles will also return to The CW to executive produce and narrate The Winchesters, while Misha Collins has joined the new Gotham Knights series from Greg Berlanti.