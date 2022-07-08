Join or Sign In
There are bigger issues than the baby!
We are mere weeks away from Virgin River returning for Season 4, and new trailer gives us a glimpse of what we can expect.
Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers, leaving our favorite characters in very perilous positions. Jack proposed to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), only to find out that she's pregnant and unsure if Jack or her dead husband is the father after she spontaneously used their frozen embryos to try and have another baby. Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack (Martin Henderson), but that seems a bit fishy. Hope (Annette O'Toole) went into a coma after getting in a serious car accident on her way back to Virgin River in the middle of a bad thunderstorm. But it's Preacher (Colin Lawrence) who might be in the most danger, as he was drugged and left for dead so Paige's (Lexa Doig) ex-brother-in-law could kidnap little Christopher.
That's a lot to unpack, but thankfully, Netflix renewed Virgin River for Seasons 4 and 5, which means we are going to get answers to all of the burning questions we were left with at the end of Season 3. Here is everything we know about the upcoming seasons so far, including the brand new trailer.
The official trailer for Virgin River Season 4 revealed that the baby isn't the only complication for Jack and Mel in the new season. It seems like Jack is drinking a bit more than recreationally, prompting Mel to ask him to get some help. What concerns us is Doc (Tim Matheson) telling her not to give up on "him" while at the same time a new, attractive doctor has shown up at the clinic. I think it's well established that Mel and Jack are endgame at this point, but this does not look like an easy season for their relationship.
The other big news from the trailer is confirmation that Brady isn't the one who shot Jack... but was it Vince? There are definitely some more puzzle pieces we need before we can finally see the whole picture. Most importantly, the trailer promises drama, tears, laughter, and whimsy — everything we've come to love about Virgin River.
Virgin River will return for Season 4 on July 20, so we can expect a lot of drama going into late summer.
The premiere date announcement came with a set of first-look photos that actually gave a lot away about Season 4. Spoilers ahead! Preacher is not only alive but on a date! Hope is awake and attending town events with Doc (Tim Matheson)! Brady isn't in prison, and Jack and Mel are looking very snuggly despite the paternity elephant in the room of their relationship. Check out the rest of the photos in the gallery below.
Alongside the new cast members, Breckenridge, Henderson, and Matheson are returning for Season 4. According to Deadline, returning cast members also include Colin Lawrence, who plays Preacher; Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Brady; Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine; Grayson Gurnsey, who plays Ricky; Sarah Dugdale, who plays Lizzie; Zibby Allen, who plays Brie; Marco Grazzini, who plays Mike; and Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope. O'Toole had to sit out most of Season 3 due to COVID-19 filming restrictions, but executive producer Sue Tenney previously assured TV Guide that the pandemic was the only reason Hope was missing last season.
Two new cast members have joined Virgin River for Season 4. Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury are series regulars in the new season, Deadline reports. Bradbury made his first appearance in the Season 3 finale as Doc's long-lost grandson, Denny Cutler. Denny has come to Virgin River to meet his grandfather, but he's bringing a dark secret with him. Ghanimé is playing Dr. Cameron Hayek, a "dashing" new physician at the clinic who catches the attention of the women in town.
The father of Mel's baby is one of two men. Mel underwent artificial insemination using her dead husband's sperm when she thought that she and Jack had ended things for good. Jack decided to take back the breakup when Mel returned to Virgin River after the fateful visit to her sister, and their rekindled romance made things a bit complicated when Mel discovered she was pregnant. Breckenridge confirmed to TV Guide after Season 3 that the only choices for the baby's father are Jack or Mark (Daniel Gillies), and we should be getting answers when the next season premieres.
There's more to Jack's shooting than we know. Brady may have been arrested for shooting Jack, but a lot more went down in that bar than the audience is aware of at the moment. "There's a reason that Brady is arrested at the end of Season 3," Tenney told TV Guide. "At the end of Season 4 it will be the culmination and you'll know everything as far as who shot Jack. It will involve a tremendous amount of nefarious characters, and some characters that will be surprising."
A new mystery will be opened up in Season 4. Tenney also teased that once the mystery of who shot Jack is wrapped up, the show will pivot into a new mystery. While we are definitely intrigued, that also makes us wonder who else in Virgin River might be in danger.
Paige is safe, for now. The re-emergence of Vince (Steve Bacic) in Virgin River made us question if Paige -- who has been on the run since Season 2 after killing her ex-husband in self-defense -- was a goner. However, Tenney confirmed, "Paige is out there. I don't think Paige is aware of what's going on," meaning that Vince returned to town to take Christopher as bait to lure Paige out of hiding.
Season 4 will explore Doc's past. Another bombshell at the end of Season 3 was the arrival of Denny Cutler, a mysterious hiker we now know is Doc's grandson. Tenney revealed to TV Guide that this character has nothing to do with Doc's affair with Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) mother, but is the product of a relationship Doc had before he even met Hope. "For us, it felt like it was good to kind of go back a bit more, you get into something that we haven't gotten a whole bunch of, which is Doc in Seattle," Tenney said. "We have bits and pieces that have come out in the past, over the three seasons you've seen, but [this] will open up a whole new chapter for Doc during Season 4."
Virgin River Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.