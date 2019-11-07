Welcome to Episode 4 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, fellow TV Guide contributor Fox Van Allen, host of Survivor Brothers and Big Brother Brothers, joins host Julia Lechner to discuss UPtv's first Christmas movie of the season, A Christmas Movie Christmas.

In the film, two sisters (Kimberly Daugherty and Lana McKissack) make wishes to Santa Claus and wake up inside of a Christmas movie.

Their picture-perfect Christmas includes snow, an adorable grandma, meet-cutes, caroling and more holiday-movie tropes.

Is this the perfect holiday movie parody — or is the entire film a hallucination caused by a Christmas Eve power surge and subsequent fire? Also, who is the cutest Christmas hunk in the film? Listen to find out.

