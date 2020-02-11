The Daily Show's Trevor Noah was just as thrilled as anyone that Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first movie not in English to win Best Picture at the Oscars, but the late-night host has got a grim prediction about what's ahead for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021. On Monday night's new episode of The Daily Show, Noah predicted that since the wind blew from the conservative Best Picture winner Green Book last year to the more left-wing-friendly Parasite this year, the same gale force will blow back hard in the opposite direction next year.

"I have noticed a pattern," Noah said. "There's definitely a pendulum that swings back and forth for Best Picture. Because last year Green Book won, and everyone was like 'agh, that's kind of un-woke.' So then this year, they said 'OK, we're gonna give it to a Korean movie about class warfare!'" He went on to say that next year, Oscar voters will be tired of their dalliance with progressivism, and "swing back hard," and Noah will be ready.

Everything to Know About the Parasite HBO Series From Bong Joon Ho

"I'm releasing an all-male reboot of Little Women," he joked upon revealing the proposed poster for a period pic called Little Men, fit with mustachioed men in tophats. "It's gonna crush." (For what it's worth, Louisa May Alcott did provide the source material for an adaptation with that title as well.)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.

Check out the full list of 92nd Academy Awards winners here.