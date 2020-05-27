As Bachelor Nation enters a period of great uncertainty, with The Bachelorette postponed and Bachelor in Paradise almost certainly not happening due to coronavirus, maybe we can satisfy our Bachelor cravings by looking to the past or to other Bachelor Nations. Like ESPN's The Last Dance provided content for basketball-starved sports fans, new streaming service HBO Max is providing old and international seasons from the Bachelor franchise for Bach fans to watch.

HBO Max does not have anywhere near a complete archive of Bachelor shows, but it is a fun sampler of past seasons from all over the world. There are seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, international editions from from the UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, Bachelor in Paradise, and long ago spin-off Bachelor Pad.

Below you can find the full list of Bachelor Nation shows which are now available on HBO Max.

The Bachelor

The Bachelor US – Season 20 (Ben Higgins), Season 21 (Nick Viall) and Season 23 (Colton Underwood)

The Bachelor Australia – Season 2 (Blake Garvey) and Season 5 (Matty Johnson)

The Bachelor UK – Season 1 (David Donald) and Season 2 (Jamie Williams)

The Bachelor New Zealand – Season 1 (Arthur "Art" Green)

The Bachelor Canada – Season 3 (Chris Leroux)

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette US – Season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe), Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) and Season 14 (Becca Kufrin)

The Bachelorette Canada – Season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer)

The Bachelorette Australia – Season 3 (Sophie Monk)

Bachelor Pad

Bachelor Pad – Seasons 1-3

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise US – Seasons 4-6

Bachelor in Paradise Australia – Season 1

The list of every show available on HBO Max at launch includes The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and Rick and Morty, as well as the full Harry Potter movie collection and the entire HBO library.

HBO Max launched on Wednesday, May 27.