The world is an unfair place. Just ask Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom. Or Ziggy. Or the fans of the TV shows that were canceled in 2022. The past year saw a bunch of series end on their own or by the cruel hand of cancellation, but there were a few that stood out above others in the pain their endings caused. These are the shows we'll miss most.

Some of these series felt like they were just getting started and had plenty of story to tell. Others, like Amazon Prime Video's The Wilds, had slip-ups in sophomore seasons but proved they were good enough to stick around after stellar first seasons. And a few of the more important ones, like HBO's Gentleman Jack and Netflix's First Kill, gave voices to communities that are underrepresented on television, making their departures sting just a little more.

