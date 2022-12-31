The Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2023

The year is coming to an end, so as soon as the clock hits midnight and after you've kissed the nearest stranger on the mouth, it's time to forget all about 2022 and look toward 2023. You can use this opportunity to start anew by deleting that ever-growing queue of shows from last year that you were definitely going to watch and starting a new list featuring dozens of shows that you will "definitely" watch in 2023.

Our list of the most anticipated new shows of 2023 is exactly that: new shows, not new seasons of old favorites. So while we can't wait for Succession Season 4 and The Mandalorian Season 3, these are 10 shows that are making their debuts over the next 12 months. A disclaimer: While we believe these shows will come out this year, television release schedules are prone to delay from productions issues, viral outbreaks, and alien invasions, so we might see some of them until 2024 or beyond.

Jan. 15 on HBO

While video games have come a long way narratively since the days of "eat pellet, eat ghost," few can deliver the emotion and immersion of a television show. But the 2013 PlayStation action-horror game The Last of Us was a breakthrough in game writing, with a story — and acting — so good that it may have been the best movie, show, or game released that year. Set years in the future, it follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he escorts a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across a postapocalyptic wasteland populated by parasitic mutant humans, and puts the focus on the duo's relationship while they deal with danger around every corner. The game's writer and director, Neil Druckmann, is overseeing the project with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who is a huge fan of the game, so they have a personal interest in making sure this is done right. Unlike other adaptations that work in some expansion of the game universe, HBO's version is a direct adaptation of the game.







Jan. 26 on Peacock

Anything with Natasha Lyonne is an instant must-watch, but team her up with Knives Out's Rian Johnson and you've got something more. Lyonne stars as a road-trippin' wanderer whose uncanny ability to detect when someone is lying is used to solve crimes in her many stops, and the series will use an inverted murder mystery structure — we'll see who did the crime and how they did it early on in the episode — to focus on how Lyonne's character cracks the case and navigates the eccentric characters she meets along the way.







Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones and the Six Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Mar. 3 on Prime Video

It's about time we got a good premium streaming music drama, and Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six might just bring the house down. The series, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 best-selling book which was influenced by the real drama behind Fleetwood Mac, follows the ups and downs of a rock band in the 1970s as they go from small venues to being one of the biggest acts in the industry. Riley Keough stars.







White House Plumbers

March TBD on HBO

HBO's miniseries already has the best show title of the year, taken from the name of the covert group of White House officials used by then-president Richard Nixon to stop the release of sensitive material to the press and discredit Nixon's enemies. It stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt, Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, and a monster caterpillar as G. Gordon Liddy's mustache.







Mrs. Davis

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Apr. 20 on Peacock

Heartbroken Warrior Nun fans, might I offer you Mrs. Davis as solace? In this Peacock series, Betty Gilpin plays a nun who battles an artificial intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis," in what has to be one of the strangest loglines of year. The religion vs. technology debate rages on from creator Damon Lindelof, whose ideas always generate plenty of conversation. Add in a supporting cast that includes Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Margo Martindale, and Katja Herbers and it looks like Mrs. Davis is one of the new releases that could make 2023 a big year for Peacock.







Justified: City Primeval

Timothy Olyphant, Justified FX

TBD on FX

TV has become much less eloquent ever since FX's classic neo-Western Justified went off the air in 2015, but prepare to have your earholes filled with colorful one-liners because it's coming back. Set eight years after the series, City Primeval sees U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) put the hat on once more as Raylan, now stationed in Miami where he also is dad to a 14-year-old daughter, comes across a sociopath named the Oklahoma Wildman and heads to Detroit to sort things out. The limited series is based on Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon is Detroit, and you know what? It's going to be fantastic.







All the Light We Cannot See

TBD on Netflix

Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is sticking with wide-eyed teens in danger for his next project, an adaptation of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See. The story follows two teens during World War II: a blind French girl who lives with her war vet uncle and a bright young German boy who is forced to fight for Nazi Germany. The book followed a non-linear structure that showed parallels between the two youngsters' lives, and we hope the four-part miniseries does the same.







Masters of the Air

TBD on Apple TV+

The third miniseries in Steven Spielberg's World War II trilogy, following Band of Brothers and The Pacific, will no doubt be another epic television event. This time, as the name implies, Spielberg is heading to the skies to follow the efforts of the Mighty Eighth, a division of the Air Force, in the European theater of WWII as its pilots went on bombing runs and engaged in air-to-air combat. The potential here is staggering, and with a cast that includes man of the hour Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, it's primed for awards season.







Shogun

TBD on Hulu

FX's adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel — about a Westerner who witnesses the rise of a powerful new shogunate in feudal Japan — has been on our radar since 2018, when it was announced by FX. But the series has hit several snags, including a complete restart from scratch after two years in development. However, that restart included adding Justin Marks, the creator of Starz's excellent Counterpart, to take things over. The book was a massive bestseller when it was published; the miniseries could be a massive hit for Hulu when it finally arrives.







Extrapolations

TBD on Apple TV+

Sometimes you only need to look at the cast of a show to know it's worth a watch. And Apple TV+'s Extrapolations boasts Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and Sienna Miller. Impressive! But it also stars Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, and Gemma Chan. And David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, and Indira Varma. And Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones, Murray Bartlett, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Judd Hirsch, and Heather Graham. Not much more is known about the show, except that it's an anthology about interconnected stories involving how climate change will affect humanity. But with a stacked cast like that, what more do you need to know?

