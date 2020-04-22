The Masked Singer returned after a week off to trim the herd a bit more, but before the festivities got underway the panel launched into an assessment of Nick Cannon's latest ensemble that was almost as entertaining as the show itself. Nicole Scherzinger started by saying "Oooh shiny!," and I smiled, knowing this could've been audio dubbed on top of any of the show's episodes so far. Guest judge Sharon Osbourne called it "outrageously fabulous" and I just know Nick went home and put flowers at the altar he has erected honoring his shiny suit idols Elton John and Liberace. Only Ken Jeong had the courage to say what so many think — "Agree to disagree!" — but enough of that: you want to know what happened.

Well, Banana had to make like a tree and leave: his identify is at the bottom and lots of nonsense in between. Here we go!

Frog

After admitting that he knows he's not the best singer and that he knew he needed to step his game up, Frog tried his best with "Fireball" by Pitbull, but had a little trouble keeping the lyrics and beat in sync. Who could notice, though, with all that hopping around and those deranged dancers distracting us? As Sharon said, he's a showman, then she asked what he was doing later. She knows he has stamina!

This week's clues: In another security checkpoint setup for the clues, we saw Frog's bag revealing a pair of sneakers, an ice tray, a flag of Japan flag and a sign that read "Thank God it's Frogday." See some previous clues here.

The guesses: Ken guessed Katt Williams, which isn't bad. Sharon said Alfonso Ribeiro. Jenny McCarthy said Ice Cube's kid O'Shea Jackson but nah, we know it's this guy.

Kitty

Wow! Kitty showed her "True Colors" when she belted out Cyndi Lauper's hit. This performance showed she's in it to win it, and she's not kitten around.

This week's clues: Inside Kitty's bag: a pope hat, a dragon, a sign that read "If Found Call Me?? Be a Hero" and what looked like a dinosaur. Then she said the clues should help "grease" their wheels. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Jenny said Vanessa Hudgens. Nicole said Emma Roberts, a popular theory because of a previous mention of making a freak flag fry. Ken said Kate Bosworth, and Sharon said the same thing.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

Banana

Whoa! Just when we thought Banana was the weakest link in the competition, he went and stunned everyone with a rendition of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" that had him playing piano.

This week's clues: Banana admitted he's suffered some setbacks and that his memory hasn't been the same since an accident, so he writes lyrics on his hand. In his carry-on, we saw a "cat scan," bug spray, a backstage pass and a tongue — like we know from the band Kiss. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Both Jenny and Sharon said it was Bret Michaels, the best guess so far. Ken said Keith Urban just to get attention, I guess, while Nicole said Kid Rock.

Rhino

Rhino did a solid job singing "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, but what was most important about his performance was the way it brought out his twang — almost solidifying it's this guy.

This week's clues: He's said he's tried to take on too much, but is a fighter. Inside his bag, we saw a house, a Tennessee flag, a toy seal, a treble clef and a bass clef, and a Christmas stocking with coal in it. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Robin said Sam Hunt, and Nicole did too. Ken said Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers.

After a face-off between Kitty and Banana, the fruity fighter had to take off his head, revealing it to be none other than Bret Michaels!

Nick Cannon, Bret Michaels, The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.