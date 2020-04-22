Of all the performers left in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, Banana isn't exactly the most appealing when it comes to performing. When compared to big-time belters Night Angel, Turtle, and Astronaut, Banana is clearly the most likely to slip on out of the competition first. After all, for a good chunk of the competition, we thought he was a stand-up comedian — not the best endorsement of your vocal chops.

As the weeks rolled on, though, Banana has been "pudding" on some entertaining performances that betray his real profession — actual rock star — and it's become increasingly clear he's Bret Michaels, formerly of the band Poison. How many reasons do we have to believe it's him? A bunch.

The Masked Singer Season 3: Ironclad Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

Early on, Banana definitely threw us off with a reference to blowfish and his admission that he's a hoot at parties, which certainly sounded like he was hinting that he's Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish. But a rendition of Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart," killed that theory, because Rucker's voice...doesn't sound like that. Banana had made a couple quips about "blue collar," which made many of us guess he was a comedian, but in Episode 10, he said he wasn't a "stand-up" guy, and finished off the comedian theory for good. When you consider that Bret Michaels has a Pets Rock collection at PetSmart, though, that feels like a deliberate fake-out. Another time, we saw him in front of a bus, a possible nod at his reality show Rock of Love. Then there was that blowfish we saw once, and blowfish are — you guessed it — poisonous. You can't slip by us any more, Bret Michaels, we know that's you!

The Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch While Social Distancing

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.