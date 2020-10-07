'Twas a Wednesday in fall 2020, and Americans had two choices: watch the world continue to burn on live TV or tune in to The Masked Singer to see Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, and Snow Owls howl pop hits as Season 4 rolled on.

If you're reading this, you probably chose wisely and were thus treated to the sight of Nick Cannon struttin' the runway in one of his most resplendent getups yet: a tuxedo jacket in what looked like a newspaper print, and of course, enough bedazzled bling to increase global warming by one thousand percent by shooting hot, sexy light off his body. Luckily, viewers at risk of being totally mesmerized by his hotness had performances from the remaining players in Group A to distract them. Here's what happened when Group A hit the floor, the clues so far, and the best guesses out there.

Popcorn

Song: "Falling," by Harry Styles was her tune of the evening, and with a voice that was controlled and professional, she's absolutely a professional singer. I'm convinced this is Cyndi Lauper.

The clues: We saw a reference to "The Corn and the Beautiful," like she had soap opera roots. There was an indication she had some health troubles. We saw cats and candles. We saw a Rubix cube and a hair crimper, which Jenny read as from the '80s. We also saw a rainbow flag. She's a legend. In her last clue, she mentioned the second rock from the sun — Venus.

The guesses: Ken Jeong mentioned Katy Perry. Jenny McCarthy said Vanessa Williams.

Giraffe

Song: He sang "Get Down on It," by Kool & the Gang — and not super well, unfortunately, so he's clearly not a professional singer.

The clues: We saw Season 2's Fox, which Ken took to mean as a clue he's worked with Wayne Brady. He ate peaches. His life was transformed in the blink (as in Blink-182) of an eye, when something bad happened; he could barely walk or talk. He's got kids. His last clue was a domino with one dot and two fours.

The guesses: Robin Thicke said Travis Barker. Guest judge Joel McHale said Scott Wolf. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Shia LaBeouf.

The Masked Singer, Snow Owls Photo: Fox

Snow Owls

Song: "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," by Meghan Trainor (with John Legend).

These two sound so marvelous together! They could absolutely take this act on the road. They're definitely singers IRL.

The clues: The guy said the other was there for him when he was going through a messy breakup. So maybe they're not married? We saw the letter D, an anchor with MANagement written on it, and a basketball with DAL on it. There was a Waterboy reference. One final clue was a witch hat.

The guesses: Joel said Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Ken said more nonsense I won't waste time writing. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman came from Jenny's lips.

The Sun

Song: 'Praying" Kesha

Whoo, Lord, this Sun is clearly a gifted, world-class singer — possibly one of the people in the running to win this thing.

The clues: She said she missed a lot of childhood. She likes going "into the woods," and she mentioned her heart "walks the line." There was a reference to Material Girl. She's a cooking whiz. We saw candy canes. We saw her burning a paper that read ugly rumors. Her last clue was a magic 8-ball.

The guesses: Jenny mentioned Mandy Moore. Robin said Katharine McPhee. Nicole said Carrie Underwood.

In the end, Giraffe was selected as the one whose neck was on the line, and when that extra-long head came off, it was — surprise — Brian Austin Green!

Brian Austin Green, Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.

